Ascent to Welcome Mediterranean Restaurant

A new restaurant is on the rise at Ascent.

The world’s tallest mass timber building will soon be home to āya, serving elevated Mediterranean cuisine inspired by Middle Eastern flavors.

Led by Saffron owners Fatima and Hanish Kumar, the proposed restaurant is set to occupy a first-floor retail space at the apartment complex, 700 E. Kilbourn Ave.

“We are thrilled to introduce a new era of Mediterranean dining with āya,” the married couple said in a statement. “Our goal is to create a space where guests can connect over exceptional food and drink, experiencing the rich culture and flavors of the Middle East in a fresh, elevated, and truly celebratory way.”

Though its menu is still under development, the upcoming restaurant plans to feature a selection of charcoal-grilled meats, shareable mezze dishes and larger entrees — all flavored with Middle Eastern spices and presented in a carefully curated ambience.

In the same spirit of its sister restaurant, āya will offer an experimental cocktail menu with an emphasis on fresh, high-quality ingredients.

“Every detail at āya is designed to evoke a sense of awe, elegance, and authentic hospitality that will leave a lasting impression,” notes a news release.

Once open, āya will be the third venture for the Kumars, who launched Saffron at 223 N. Water St. in June 2022. The modern Indian restaurant expanded with a second location in Red Bank, New Jersey, in December 2023.

Ascent, developed by New Land Enterprises and completed in 2022, holds the current world record for tallest mass timber building — but not for much longer. The Edison, which is rising at 1005 N. Edison St along the Milwaukee River, is expected to claim the title for the Western Hemisphere upon its completion. By that time, an even taller building, now under construction in Sydney, Australia, is expected to usurp both Milwaukee buildings for the world record.

More information about āya, including the opening date, will be released in the coming months. The restaurant will need to secure city approval prior to opening.

