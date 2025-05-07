Sendik’s Reopens With Statement From Ownership

The store returns after temporary closure due to 'widespread rodent activity.'

Nehring’s Sendik’s on Downer has reopened after a temporary closure imposed by the city’s health department.

The store returned to business Wednesday morning, according to a statement from ownership, which expressed gratitude for “the opportunity to move forward.”

On Monday, the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) issued a Closure Order to Sendik’s, 2643 N. Downer Ave., after inspectors found fresh rat and mouse droppings throughout the store’s basement and first-floor areas, including the kitchen and retail space.

The order followed a series of escalating warnings from MHD, which discovered evidence of rodent activity during two earlier inspections — one routine and one follow-up — on April 15 and 29.

During the closure, the store was required to clean and sanitize all affected areas and partner with a licensed pest control provider.

MHD approved the reopening following a reinspection Wednesday and confirmed shortly thereafter that all pest-related violations have been resolved. According to a MHD statement, “no new pest activity was observed” at the store.

“Sendik’s has been cooperative throughout the process and is now operating in compliance with public health standards.”

The department has issued a follow-up Intent to Cease Order, which will allow for continued monitoring.

“We’ve worked closely with the Health Department and local partners to quickly and thoroughly resolve the issue identified this week,” owners John and Anne Nehring in a statement provided by Attorney Michael Maistelman. “Maintaining our long-standing “A” rating was a top priority.”

The Nehrings, who purchased the Downer Avenue store in 2013, said the property’s age and location create specific issues.

“Our historic building presents unique challenges, especially during ongoing city water and sewer work,” they said. “However, the quality and safety of our food was never in question. We’ve proudly served this community for 12 years, and our dedicated team remains committed to offering the best products, service and experience in Milwaukee.”

Assessment records show the building was constructed in 1909.

Nehring’s Sendik’s on Downer is independent from other Sendik’s Food Markets locations across the Milwaukee area. The store is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

