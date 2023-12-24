A whole different kind of drink. Plus: Biggby Coffee comes to Downtown, Brooks' Balanced Kitchen closes and Milwaukee's oldest bar returns.

There’s no question that Milwaukeeans love their beer, but an increasing number are seeking alternative ways to enjoy a night out — whether that’s exploring the N/A cocktail scene or opting for another substance, such as THC.

While non-alcohol drinks are readily available at most establishments in town, drinks and snacks containing THC, though slower to gain initial traction, are also on the rise.

But how is it legal? State law prohibits the possession, sale and manufacture of marijuana, even for medicinal use; however, the 2018 Farm Bill created a work-around for farmers producing and distributing the crop here in Wisconsin by differentiating hemp from marijuana.

Although the plants are the same species and both contain cannabis, hemp contains .3% or less THC while marijuana contains .3% or more. The bill’s passing effectively legalized the use of THC products in Wisconsin, so long as they are hemp-derived and contain no more than .3% THC. The crops must also be grown in-state.

You might see these products marketed as delta-8 or delta-9 THC. The bill also set guidelines around CBD, a non-impairing compound found in marijuana, which does not produce a “high” sensation.

Sugar Maple, a Bay View bar known for its extensive selection of draft beers, was one of the first local businesses to introduce THC-infused cocktails. The drinks are made sans alcohol and instead spiked with five milligrams of delta-9. Sugar Maple maintains a regular menu of infused options year-round and typically debuts a new cocktail with each of its frequent pop-up events.

The trend has also made its way to Shanghai, a speakeasy-style cocktail bar hidden within the East Side’s Black Cat Alley. At Shanghai, guests can expect to find at least one infused option featuring either delta-8 or full spectrum CBD. The bar sources its hemp products from The Kind Oasis, a family-owned CBD apothecary and infusion kitchen selling infused gummies, chocolates and other wellness products.

In addition to selling its own dosed cocktails, The Kind Oasis recently introduced a THC seltzer — a breakthrough product in the Wisconsin market. The sparkling lemonade beverage contains 10 milligrams of delta-9 and is available at a growing number of establishments throughout the city.

Pomona Cider Company, Beans & Barley, Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, The Riverside Theater, Discourse, Art*Bar, Black Husky Brewing and Ray’s Wine & Spirits in Wauwatosa all sell the seltzer.

Indeed Brewing Company has also made steps in recent months to expand its THC offerings, following in the footsteps of its flagship location in Minneapolis, where marijuana is legal. The Walker’s Point brewery in September introduced packages of Two Good THC gummies. Flavored with dried lavender and lemon peel, the gummies contain two milligrams each of full-spectrum, hemp-derived THC and broad-spectrum CBD, a very mild — but buildable — dose. Each Two Good package contains 10 gummies, for a total of 20 milligrams of THC per pack.

Another leader in the movement, Canni, offers a range of beverages infused with THC, as well as other plant-derived substances. The business has been on the forefront of the growing THC trend since its 2018 opening. Originally a destination for hemp and CBD, the business has since expanded its offerings to include additional “mind-altering” botanicals such as kava and adaptogenic mushrooms.

As Milwaukee’s THC offerings continue to expand, state Republicans appear to be shifting their position on marijuana after years of staunch opposition. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said on Wednesday that Republicans are likely to introduce a bill in January that would allow people with serious medical conditions to access the drug.

Vos remains opposed to legalizing recreational marijuana. But that opposition could still set the stage for a future THC boom.

The East Side’s Makk N Cheese/Juana Taco Combo Is Closed

Makk’n’Cheese/Juana Taco has closed after a two-year run on Milwaukee’s East Side. The dual-concept restaurant is one of several establishments to have recently shuttered in the area, along with Cafe Terrazza and Baccara. Opened in December 2021, the fast-casual restaurant served Mexican cuisine such as tacos and American dishes like mac and cheese, as well as fusion fare including elote mac and a birria-stuffed grilled cheese sandwich. Owners Gregory Kieckbusch and Marcos Ramos-Garcia did not formally announce the closure, but the restaurant has been marked permanently closed online, its website taken down and its phone number disconnected. The building, 2911 N. Oakland Ave., is available to rent.

Buffalo Wild Wings GO Opens This Week

Craving an order of chicken wings? How about free wings for a year? A trip to Milwaukee’s newest Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant could get you both. Buffalo Wild Wings GO, 2900 N Oakland Ave., is gearing up for a grand opening this Friday, Dec. 22. It will be the chain’s first Milwaukee GO location, focused entirely on takeout and delivery. In addition to enjoying their choice of wings, sauces and other menu items, the first 50 people in line starting at 11 a.m. on opening day will receive free wings for a year, according to a news release from the company. “I am thrilled to introduce the new Buffalo Wild Wings GO model in Milwaukee,” said John Bowie, president of Buffalo Wild Wings, in a statement. “Our takeout and delivery business grew significantly over the past two years as guests across America enjoyed our award-winning wings, sauces and other menu items at home. With great deals every day of the week on wings and bundles at GO, customers have one more way to enjoy our wings for any occasion, from game day lunch to family dinner.”

New Doughnut Shop Opens In Bay View

The long-awaited Bay View location for Happy Dough Lucky is officially open. A steady stream of early-risers — most with young children in tow — were among the first to visit the new doughnut shop Thursday morning, situating themselves on stools at the counter or lounging in plastic booths to wait on their orders of candy-topped, cereal-coated or caramel-drizzled treats. Happy Dough Lucky, 2691 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., specializes in miniature doughnuts that are big on flavor. The shop’s rotating menu features “loaded” doughnuts such as s’mores, cookie monster and birthday cake, to name a few, along with classic options like powdered sugar and cinnamon-sugar. Doughnuts are made in small batches each morning and displayed in a pastry case. As flavors begin to dwindle throughout the day, new doughnuts are made fresh to order. To start, the shop is sticking with doughnuts and coffee, but the menu may eventually expand to include ice cream and pizza.

Workers At Starbucks on Marquette Campus Demand a Union

Workers at a Starbucks cafe on the Marquette University campus announced Wednesday they are organizing a union, becoming the first in the city of Milwaukee to join the national campaign. Workers are organizing the store at 1610 W. Wisconsin Ave., with Starbucks Workers United, a new labor union backed by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). The union has successfully organized more than 9,000 Starbucks workers at more than 380 locations across the country. The Starbucks in Oak Creek at 8880 S. Howell Ave. was the first in Wisconsin that successfully organized. Employees at the campus Starbucks store have filed a petition for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). There are approximately 20 baristas and shift supervisors who make up the bargaining unit at this location. A letter sent to Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan includes the signatures of 13 workers — representing a majority of the bargaining unit — and a demand that Starbucks recognize the union and bargain with it. A recent decision by the NLRB, called the CEMEX decision, has rebalanced the power between workers and management during unionization campaigns. The decision holds that unions do not need to file for an NLRB election and can assert union representation simply by presenting their employer with union authorization cards signed by a majority of workers.

East Side Pizza Restaurant Closes

Cafe Terrazza, a wood-fired pizza restaurant on the East Side, has closed after just a few months in business. The restaurant opened in September in tandem with the next door Baccara, 2856 N. Oakland Ave. A Tuesday evening visit revealed both establishments to be dark, with locked doors and nobody inside. The business’ signage has also been removed. Neither, however, has shared news of — or a reason for — the sudden closure. A phone call to owner Donnie Dries went unanswered. The hospitality venture was a new one for Dries, who operates Dries Painting & Restoration, but had no prior industry experience. He did, however, have an eye for design, and used his own company to spruce up the building’s interior. Meanwhile, he hired a childhood friend to lead the kitchen. The visual refresh generated buzz throughout the summer, bringing new life, albeit briefly, to side-by-side storefronts that previously sat empty for more than five years. Former occupants Monster Pizza and Black Rose Irish Pub closed in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

New Breakfast-Brunch Cafe for Walker’s Point

Walker’s Point will lose a beloved brunch spot when Engine Company No. 3 closes its doors at the end of the month. But the arrival of a new, Latin-inspired restaurant may help soften the blow. Julio Maldonado recently announced plans to open a new breakfast and brunch restaurant, Catrina Cafe, inside of his existing business, Snifters Tapas and Spirits, 606 S. 5th St. A banner posted on the face of the building informs passersby that the cafe is coming soon, while a newly-painted mural depicts the cafe’s namesake, La Catrina. The moody portrait is signed with just a first name: Cesar. Despite teasing the upcoming concept on social media, Maldonado did not disclose any menu items. He did, however, share that more details will become available soon.

Third Space Plans New Suburban Brewery

Third Space Brewing Company, Milwaukee’s maker of Happy Place, Frog Weiss and other local favorites, will soon expand with a new brewery, taproom and kitchen in Menomonee Falls. The new location, Third Space Innovation Brewhouse, is slated to open within Fussville Station, a new mixed-use development at the corner of Good Hope Road and Appleton Avenue. The development also contains 173 apartment units and additional commercial space, Third Space shared in a press release Monday morning. The upcoming brewery will be the third location for Third Space, which also operates its flagship brewery and taproom at 1505 W. St. Paul Ave. and a seasonal beer garden in Elm Grove. “We are really proud of the statewide brand we have created, helping people find their Happy Place throughout Wisconsin while creating a warm and welcoming ‘third space’ for people at our main brewery in Milwaukee’s Menomonee River Valley,” said Third Space co-founder Andy Gehl in a statement.

Southside Banquet Hall Adding Bar, Restaurant

Pakeng Palace will soon reopen with a refreshed look and a new plan of operation. The southside event venue, also known as PK Palace, recently completed an extensive interior remodel. The updated space will continue to host private events while also functioning as a public-facing bar and restaurant. It’s been a long road for the business at 3730 W. National Ave., which closed in April 2022 for the project. Construction wrapped up in November 2023, just shy of 18 months later. In the interim, the building’s interior was stripped down to the studs and redone with fresh flooring, sleek black ceiling panels and a coat of grey-blue paint in the main banquet hall. Three smaller VIP lounges, meant for more intimate gatherings such as group karaoke, have been outfitted with a cushy banquette and a large TV. Owner Rick Vang appeared before the Milwaukee Licenses Committee on Nov. 28 to request approval for a new liquor license; the original was allowed to lapse during the business’s temporary closure. Vang also applied for a food dealers license and a public entertainment license for live music performances, DJs, dancing, jukebox and karaoke. During the hearing, area alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa explained that community members — herself included — were initially hesitant about the business, voicing concerns about noise, litter and other potential issues. But a well-attended neighborhood meeting brought about cooperation and compromise from both parties, she said.

Milwaukee’s Oldest Bar Is Reopening

Biggby Coffee Will Replace Starbucks at Red Arrow Park

A new vendor will soon be selling coffee, cocoa and other treats to ice skaters at Red Arrow Park. Milwaukee County Parks on Monday announced plans to contract with Biggby Coffee to fill the cafe space formerly occupied by Starbucks. Biggby, a national chain, based in East Lansing, Michigan, is known for its scratch-made coffee drinks, teas and smoothies, as well as grab-and-go eats such as breakfast sandwiches and muffins. Founded in 1995 by Bob Fish and Michael McFall, the brand has since expanded to include more than 240 locally-owned and operated locations. The upcoming cafe will be run by two local franchisees, Curtis Grace and Keith Washington. The pair are affiliated with Cream City Ventures, LLC and operate locations in Franklin and Pewaukee, with a third location coming soon to Cudahy. Once open, the downtown Biggby will occupy 8,721 square feet at 920 N. Water St. The street-level space overlooks the park’s skating rink and is across the street from Marcus Performing Arts Center, Milwaukee City Hall, the Saint Kate The Arts Hotel and a handful of large office buildings.

Brooks’ Balanced Kitchen Is Moving

After nine months of serving healthy meals in the East Town neighborhood, Brooks’ Balanced Kitchen is poised for change. The health-focused cafe will temporarily close at the end of the week as owners LaQuita and Troy Brooks prepare to reopen in a new location. While the couple have not yet announced the address for the upcoming cafe, they promised the new space will be bigger and “much better.” “We are excited and working on the final details,” they said, noting that more information will be available in the new year. For now, there’s still time to pay a visit to the current location, 731 N. Jackson St. The counter-service cafe will close after service on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Lakefront Brewery Brings Back Popular Winter Riverwalk Amenity

Lakefront Brewery wrapped up its patio renovations in mid-July, giving Milwaukeeans just a few months to enjoy the new space before the cold weather brought an end to outdoor dining. Or did it? The brewery, 1872 N. Commerce St., on Friday announced the return of its Hop Houses after a one-year hiatus, effectively turning patio season into a year-round affair. The heated, outdoor huts offer the best of both worlds, allowing guests to take in riverfront views with both cold beer and warm hands. Like many establishments, Lakefront introduced Hop Houses during the early days of the pandemic. The concept, originally designed to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, has demonstrated remarkable staying power long after initial restrictions were lifted. Domes, igloos, bubbles, tents and other structures of varying shapes and titles now make an annual appearance on patios and rooftops at numerous local establishments. The trend is further accelerated by Wisconsin’s often unforgiving winter weather, which cuts the outdoor dining season unbearably short; the warm, cozy domes provide a solution.

