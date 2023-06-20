Sugar Maple Plans Avatar TV Series Pop-Up

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Pop-ups at Sugar Maple have become a regular occurence, with the Bay View bar frequently transforming its decor, menu and ambience to evoke a new theme, universe or pop culture phenomenon.

Previous events have centered on Studio Ghibli, Wes Anderson and anime. Next up: the animated television series “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” will take over the bar at 441 E. Lincoln Ave.

The three-season show, created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzo, aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 through 2008, attracting viewers of all ages. Buzz surrounding the series is beginning to build again, as Netflix’s live-action reboot is set to release in 2024.

Similar to past events, Sugar Maple’s upcoming, weekend-long pop-up will include a curated art show, a vendor fair, costume contest and food and themed cocktails. Attendees can also expect new additions including a flash tattoo artist and an all-ages, bartender-themed obstacle course.

Merch, including limited-edition sweatshirts, t-shirts and hats designed by Sugar Maple’s own Xay Matabele and Harrison Browning, will be for sale for the duration of the weekend-long event.

There will also be five, one-of-a-kind, tie-dyed sweatshirts, each corresponding with one of the elements (air, earth, fire, water), and one encompassing all four elements. The sweatshirts will be sold in a silent auction, with 50% of the proceeds benefiting Milwaukee Riverkeeper.

In addition to themed cocktails, the event will feature a specially-crafted beer created by the women of Indeed Brewing Company and Sugar Maple. A portion of the revenue for each beer sold will go to Milwaukee Riverkeeper.

The event is set to kick off on Thursday, June 22 with a 4 p.m. artists’ reception, as well as food and drinks. Attendees will also get a first look at the bar’s themed decor ahead of the weekend’s full lineup of festivities.

On Friday, June 23, guests should arrive by 8 p.m. in costume for a chance to win themed prizes. Saturday’s activities are set to begin early in the afternoon, including the Avatar-themed vendor fair from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a four elements-inspired dance performance from Matabele and Nekea Leon at 8 p.m.

For the pop-up’s final day on Sunday, June 25, Aisha Valentín (Eesh Works) will be performing flash tattoos starting at noon, followed by “The Last Bartender” obstacle course competition at 5 p.m.

Cocina Filipina Food Truck will be offering its Filipino fare on-site from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Sugar Maple is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from noon to 2 a.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

The bar serves more than 60 American craft beers, as well as cocktails, N/A beverages and THC-infused drinks.

Photos