Cocina Filipina Will Boost City’s Filipino Food Scene

Two food truck veterans plan to launch the new food truck later this month.

Billy Bush discovered a love for Filipino food while working for Meat on the Street. Throughout her three years as food truck manager for the business, she familiarized herself with adobo, pancit, lumpia and other traditional dishes. When Meat on the Street abruptly closed last month, Bush said she was determined to “pick up the torch” for Filipino food in the city.

In partnership with fellow industry veteran, Marilupe Moreno, Bush plans to launch Cocina Filipina, a new food truck offering authentic Filipino cuisine and fusion dishes. The mobile operation is expected to hit the streets of Milwaukee this summer.

“Cocina Filipina was created to continue offering a diverse menu of authentic dishes that showcase the bold, savory flavors of Filipino cooking,” Bush and Moreno said in a statement. “Our hope is to keep the tradition alive for generations to come.”

Moreno, in addition to her new role as co-owner of Cocina Filipina, is the owner of Modern Maki, a sushi-based food truck stationed at Zocalo Food Park.

“I’ve always admired Lupe’s work ethic and her involvement in the community, so it seemed like an ideal match and honestly a no-brainer to work alongside another powerful female entrepreneur,” Bush said of her decision to partner with Moreno.

Starting as soon as next week, and continuing through the summer, Cocina Filipina is expected to make appearances at food truck festivals and events throughout the Milwaukee area. The food truck also offers catering services for private events.

In addition to staples such as lumpia (fried spring rolls) and pancit (a stir-fried noodle dish), the food truck plans to offer rice bowls topped with adobo cerdo, grilled chicken or spicy tofu. Side dishes will include garlic rice, white rice, Mexican rice and cucumber salad.

Desserts and drinks will incorporate ingredients such as sweet ube (purple yam) and pandan (an herbaceous tropical plant).

Fans of Cocina Filipina can follow the food truck on Facebook and Instagram to stay up-to-date on its menu and location.

While Meat on the Street was one of the most notable Filipino food businesses in the city, it’s not the only one. Lumpia City, a Filipino-American fusion concept, operates a stand at Fiserv Forum as well as a food truck. The business also retails frozen lumpia for purchase at stores and local businesses.

