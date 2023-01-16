Sugar Maple’s ‘Wes Fest’ Celebrates Wes Anderson’s Films
At Bay View bar Feb 2-5 with themed music, drinks, costumes, film screenings, local art.
Rich color palettes, symmetry and distinctive headwear will soon abound at The Sugar Maple, as the Bay View bar prepares to host its latest pop-up: Wes Fest.
The Wes Anderson-themed event will feature music, cocktails, costumes, decor, film screenings and local art — all inspired by the American filmmaker’s signature visual style.
The “quirky, immersive” experience is scheduled to run from Feb. 2 through Feb. 5 at The Sugar Maple, 441 E. Lincoln Ave. In addition to the bar’s “head to toe” interior transformation, guests can look forward to a brand new menu of Wes Anderson-inspired cocktails, as well as food from Sojourn Mobile Restaurant. The restaurant will serve guests on Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. until sold out.
On Friday, Feb. 4, break out those berets and bandit hats for the Wes Fest costume competition, scheduled for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top three costumes. The following day, Feb. 5, a vendor fair featuring Wes Anderson-themed wares from local makers will run from noon until 6 p.m.
The upcoming event will be the second installment of an ongoing series of themed pop-ups from the bar, to be held seasonally. The first, Studio Ghibli-themed event took place in October and was so popular that it was extended an extra week.
Applicants should label their submission “gallery show” or “vendor fair” and provide their name, email, a link to art or products and proposed work. The deadline for art submissions is Friday, Jan. 20.
The four-day pop-up will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 4 p.m. to close on Friday, Feb. 3, noon to close on Saturday, Feb. 4 and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb.5.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.