New business will sell coffee, cocoa and more in the coveted downtown cafe space.

A new vendor will soon be selling coffee, cocoa and other treats to ice skaters at Red Arrow Park. Milwaukee County Parks on Monday announced plans to contract with Biggby Coffee to fill the cafe space formerly occupied by Starbucks.

Biggby, a national chain, based in East Lansing, Michigan, is known for its scratch-made coffee drinks, teas and smoothies, as well as grab-and-go eats such as breakfast sandwiches and muffins. Founded in 1995 by Bob Fish and Michael McFall, the brand has since expanded to include more than 240 locally-owned and operated locations.

The upcoming cafe will be run by two local franchisees, Curtis Grace and Keith Washington. The pair are affiliated with Cream City Ventures, LLC and also operate a Biggby location in Franklin.

Once open, Biggby will occupy 8,721 square feet at 920 N. Water St. The street-level space overlooks the park’s skating rink and is across the street from Marcus Performing Arts Center, Milwaukee City Hall, the Saint Kate The Arts Hotel and a handful of large office buildings.

The previous tenant, Starbucks, shuttered its cafe earlier this year. In the interim, Milwaukee County Parks took over as a temporary vendor, selling hot chocolate, coffee and bottled beverages for skaters at Slice of Ice in Red Arrow Park.

Though the park is perhaps best known for its winter transformation into an ice-skating rink, Red Arrow is a year-round hub for activity, playing host to outdoor concerts, markets and a host of family-friendly events during the warmer months. In 2022, the park saw 86,000 visitors. On Saturday, the park will play host to a kids-focused Halloween Jubilee.

Last year, park officials opted to allow public roller skating events on the concrete rink — despite initial reluctance.

Behind these many activations is the Milwaukee Downtown, Business Improvement District #21 (BID), which is working in partnership with the county to reimagine the park.

The BID has also highlighted local artists via its “Art in the Park” series, added tables and umbrellas to encourage outdoor dining in the summer and coordinated events including Big Truck Day, Downtown Ice CAPEade and more.

The announcement from Milwaukee County Parks marks a step forward for the potential vendor, but the deal is not yet set in stone. “The final contract award is contingent upon the successful negotiation of contracts as well as the approval of applicable Milwaukee County officials,” the announcement said.

A representative of Biggby Coffee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.