It’s not officially summer for another month yet, but that won’t stop Milwaukee from enjoying a beer outside – and there are plenty of opportunities to do that this weekend. Lakefront Brewery is once again putting on its gluten-free celebration of spring – Maifest. Check out live music, vendors and plenty of food and drink on the brewery’s newly renovated patio. Milwaukee is celebrating National Public Works Week with its kid-focused Big Truck Day at Red Arrow Park. and fans alike will vote for their favorite Wisconsin musicians. You can also celebrate Wisconsin’s music scene at the 41st Annual WAMI Awards, where critics and fans alike will vote for their favorite Wisconsin musicians.

May 20: Enlightened Brewing 10-Year Anniversary Block Party

Enlightened Brewing Company is celebrating its 10th birthday this weekend. The brewery has undergone a lot of changes in its decade of existence, including a name change from The Enlightened Imbiber as well as moving between three different locations. The party will feature 91.7 WMSE’s Boogie Bang live starting at noon. Live music will start at 5 p.m., with performances by Deadelijk and Sleepy Gaucho. Sweet Smoke BBQ will be on deck serving food, and the brewery will have special beer releases. The anniversary party will run from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Enlightened Brewing.

May 20: Big Truck Day at Red Arrow Park

Milwaukee is celebrating National Public Works Week with a display of the big vehicles that help keep our city running parked around Red Arrow Park. This family-friendly event will give kids the opportunity to explore the interiors of these vehicles and meet the workers who operate them. There will also be free activities in the park, including face painting, arts and crafts and a book sale put on by the Milwaukee Public Library. Food trucks will be on site, and the first 750 kids in attendance will receive a free safety vest. Big Truck Day will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 20-21: Bayshore Spring Makers Market

Bayshore is putting on its 3rd annual Bayshore Spring Makers Market featuring live music, food trucks and more than 75 artists and makers selling their wares. The market will run for two days, with live music on Saturday featuring performances by Hey Julie and Alyssia Dominguez and Sunday featuring performances by The Beautiful Collide and Keshena Armon. The market is free to attend both days.

May 20: Diet Lite, Scam Likely, North Warren at Shank Hall

Milwaukee’s bigger venues are starting to let local bands show that they can pack the house and put on a show that rivals some of the touring acts that roll through Milwaukee. Shank Hall is putting on an all-local show featuring some of the city’s current favorite up-and-coming acts, featuring Diet Lite, Scam Likely and North Warren. All three bands have released excellent new albums this year, so it’s a great opportunity to check out some fresh tunes from each group. The show will begin at 8 p.m. and admission is $15.

May 20: Company Brewing’s 8th-Year Anniversary Party

Company Brewing first opened its doors in Riverwest in 2015, and the brewery is proudly celebrating its 8th birthday this weekend. To commemorate the occasion, the brewery is putting on a party that will run from noon until late in the night. There will be specialty beer tappings all day, and real live goats that you can feed and pet courtesy of New Beginnings Ranch. There will also be live tattooing, interactive games and vendors, and live music and DJs.

May 21: The 41st WAMI Awards Show

Wisconsin’s music scene is thriving, and there are tons of great artists to support. The Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards will recognize some of those artists this weekend with its annual awards show at Turner Hall Ballroom. The show will feature live performances and presentations of awards in 56 categories, including People’s Choice Awards. Four new members will also be inducted into the WAMI Hall of Fame. The awards show will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit the WAMI website.

May 21: Maifest 2023

Lakefront Brewery is bringing back its gluten-free celebration of spring – Maifest! The brewery just recently renovated its patio, so it’ll be a great opportunity to check out Lakefront’s improved digs. The entire area to the east of the brewery will be transformed into a maker’s market, featuring food, art, handmade goods and more. There will be live music and traditional German dancers as well. Maifest will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free to attend. For a complete list of participating vendors and performers, visit the Lakefront Brewery website.

May 21: Washington Park Native Plant Sale

It’s finally time to start thinking about your home’s outdoor spaces. The Urban Ecology Center and Prairie Future Seed Company are putting on a native plant sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Ecology Center. Experts will be on-site to help you make the appropriate purchases for your living situation. The sale will start at 9 a.m. and take place at the Washington Park Urban Ecology Center, 1859 N. 40th St.