Summerfest came and went but the Republican National Convention is on its way – the excitement never stops here in Milwaukee.

That is also true about the events happening in Milwaukee this weekend. Bastille Days, one of the nation’s largest French celebrations, is coming to Cathedral Square. Whitefish Bay Art Fest will bring over 100 artists to to the North Shore suburb and Third Space Brewing is collaborating with TRUE Skool on a brand-new beer that will raise funds for the nonprofit.

July 11-14: Bastille Days

One of the nation’s largest French-themed celebrations returns to Cathedral Square Park. The four-day celebration has been named one of the best Bastille Days celebrations in the world and features traditional French and Cajun cuisine, an international marketplace, live music and more. Also returning this year is the Storm the Bastille 5k Run/Walk, an event honoring the 18th-century attack on the Bastille prison in Paris.

Bastille Days is free to attend and runs from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on July 11, 12 and 13 and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 14. The race, for which registration is required, takes place Thursday night. For more information, visit the East Town website.

July 12: Black Cat Rising Concert Series

Black Cat Alley’s weekly concert series is in full swing! Every Friday, a different local music act will perform in front of the vibrant street murals. This week’s show features performances by Lake Drive, North Warren and Lever. The show will kick off at 7 p.m. and is free to attend. If you get hungry or thirsty, Crossroads Collective and Shanghai Speakeasy will be open for business and are just around the corner. For more information, visit the Crossroads Collective website.

July 12: Pints With a Purpose

Third Space Brewing Company is teaming up with TRUE Skool, Inc., an organization that engages, empowers and educates youth, families and communities through hip hop culture, for its Pints with a Purpose series.

Pints with a Purpose aims to raise funds and awareness for local non-profits, and 20% of beer sales from this event will be donated to TRUE Skool. The event will feature a special beer for the occasion, as well as food trucks, live DJs and other performances. The event is free to attend and will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Third Space Brewing.

July 13-14: Whitefish Bay Art Fest

Downtown Whitefish Bay will be filled with paintings, sculptures, photographs, jewelry and more for the two-day Whitefish Bay Art Fest. Over 100 artists will have their creative wares for sale accompanied by live music and art demonstrations. The fest will have beer and snacks for sale and will feature plenty of family-friendly activities, such as the Kids Art Zone and the Kid Friendly Art Tent. Whitefish Bay Art Fest is free to attend and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 401 E. Silver Spring Dr. For more information, visit the Amdur Productions website.

July 13-14: Frida Fest MKE

Milwaukee’s annual celebration of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo will run for two days at The Farmhouse Paint & Sip. The event will feature arts and crafts workshops, traditional Mexican cuisine, a Frida Kahlo look-alike contest and more. There will also be over 60 vendors set up selling their wares, as well as plenty of art exhibitions promoting Southeastern Wisconsin creatives.

July 18-19: ‘It Can’t Happen Here – AGAIN’

Wisconsin Writers for Democratic Action is launching 40 staged readings of It Can’t Happen Here – AGAIN in response to the Republican National Convention coming to Milwaukee. The reading is a one-act adaptation of the original play by Nobel Laureate Sinclair Lewis. Each reading will include a Q&A session and a reading of the Declaration of Independence. The play will be performed five times in Milwaukee: July 18 at p.m. at Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. in Walker’s Point; July 19 at 1 p.m. at Woodland Pattern; July 19 at 4 p.m. at Waukesha Public Library; July 19 at 7 p.m. at Sugar Maple; and July 19 at 7 p.m. at Zao Church.