Fourth of July lands on a Thursday this year, which means more time for Summerfest, fireworks and other events around Milwaukee this weekend. It’s the final weekend of Summerfest, featuring performances by Carly Rae Jepsen, AJR and more. Black Cat Alley is kicking off its summer concert series Black Cat Rising, and Brown Deer Park is hosting the African Cultural Festival.

July 3-6: Family 4th Fest

Greendale Gazebo Park will be filled with amusement rides, festival games, beer tents, live music and more all Fourth of July weekend. Each day of Family 4th Fest will feature a different lineup of live music and events. Make sure you stick around until dusk on Thursday when the village fireworks will pop off, and indulge in the Lions Famous Fish Fry on July 5. Family 4th Fest is free to attend and will run from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, 3 p.m to 11 p.m. on Friday and noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday. For a complete schedule, visit the Greendale Lions website.

July 4-6: Summerfest Final Weekend

The Big Gig is once again adopting its new weekend-only format. That means that the world’s largest music festival is running for three weekends rather than its long-traditional two-week format. We’re on the final week, and highlights in the American Family Insurance Amphitheater include Carly Rae Jepsen, AJR and Lil Uzi Vert. Be sure to catch some Milwaukee talent that’s performing as well, including The Zach Pietrini Band, Wave Chapelle, Lake Drive and more. There’s also plenty of non-musical activities to check out, like magic shows and BMX stunt shows. General admission to Summerfest is $28. For a complete schedule and for information on special admission prices, visit the Summerfest website.

July 5: Black Cat Rising Concert Series

Black Cat Alley is kicking off its summer concert series with a performance by Eau Claire-based alt-rock group Motherwind. The concert series, which will transform the alley into a weekly concert venue, is a celebration of community and creativity, utilizing the alley’s vibrant murals as a backdrop for local live music. The show is free to attend and will begin at 8 p.m. Crossroads Collective and Shanghai Speakeasy, both right around the corner, will be open for business supplying food and drinks.

July 6: African Cultural Festival

Brown Deer Park will transform into a celebration of Milwaukee’s African heritage with the African Cultural Festival. The festival is focused on family, culture and community bridging, showcasing traditional African art, music, food, dance and more. African Cultural Festival aims to raise money for educational programs that benefit refugee families in Milwaukee. The event is free to attend and will run from noon to 7 p.m.

July 7: 414Flea Summer Series

Score your next vintage treasure at 414Flea, a vintage and local goods market featuring a variety of vintage items and handmade goods from small local businesses. The market will take place at Zocalo Food Park, so guests will have the opportunity to eat and drink at the park’s various trucks. DJ Megadon will be on site providing the tunes. The market is free to attend and will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.