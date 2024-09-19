Jeramey Jannene

Satin Doll’s Lounge Will Be Demolished

Famed tavern had 'crazy' owner with connections to Duke Ellington, David Byrne and Frank Balistrieri.

By - Sep 19th, 2024 10:50 am

This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.

Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.

Are you already a member? Sign in.

Sample Map

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.

Categories: Food & Drink, Real Estate

Comments

  1. Counselor of Peace Joel Paplham says:
    September 19, 2024 at 12:33 pm

    Typical Old Milwaukee wipe away history as if it never happened here. Never been there but it should be saved. Milwaukee would be a really interesting present day city if so many locations where the good old days” still stood the test of time. SATIN DOLL would be nice addition to ” OPEN DOORS “.

  2. Counselor of Peace Joel Paplham says:
    September 19, 2024 at 12:35 pm

    Milwaukee city leaders keep shooting off the cities toes.lmao

  3. Counselor of Peace Joel Paplham says:
    September 19, 2024 at 12:45 pm

    Knock down the SEARS store. Empty lot will attract people wondering where did it go? Lmao

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us