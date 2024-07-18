Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The RNC is coming to a close, but there is still plenty of excitement coming this weekend. Brady Street Festival will host four stages full of live music, and Gallery Night MKE will transform bars, restaurants and shops around the Historic Third Ward and Downtown into art galleries. Head on down to the St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church, where you can indulge in some traditional Armenian cuisine and music at the annual Milwaukee Armenian Fest.

July 19: Black Cat Rising Concert Series

Black Cat Alley is putting on its weekly summertime concert series Black Cat Rising, where local bands will set up and perform in front of the vibrant murals of the East Side alley. This week’s free concert will feature performances by The Keystones, Moonglow and Charlieboy and will begin at 7 p.m. Crossroads Collective will be running extended Happy Hour specials at The Pharmacy bar before the show starts and drinks will be available for purchase at the Crossroads Collective outdoor alley bar. For more information, visit the Crossroads Collective website.

July 19-20: Gallery Night MKE

Milwaukee’s original art hop event will transform restaurants, bars and retail shops throughout the city into art galleries and unique boutiques. This free, two-day event will grant attendees the opportunity to purchase art and discover local talent. Participating Gallery Night MKE businesses can be found throughout the Historic Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s Point and Downtown. For an interactive map showing participating businesses and for more information, visit the Gallery Night MKE website.

July 19: Music on the Beerline

Music on the Beerline, a free, monthly music event that takes place on the Beerline Trail, returns this weekend. The event will feature live music, drinks, food and activities. This month’s Music on the Beerline features performances by Smoke N Mirrors and Urban Empress + The Urbanites. Amorphic Beer will provide beer and root beer floats, and Yadeem’s on the Go and Pedro’s South American Food will have food trucks on site. Music on the Beerline will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

July 20: Brady Street Festival

Most of Brady Street will be closed to vehicles Saturday for the annual Brady Street Festival, a street festival that features live music, food, vendors and more. Typically, Brady Street Festival would occur on the last weekend of July. However, due to the volume of events taking place then, the Brady Street BID has decided to move the festival a weekend earlier. Brady Street Festival will feature performances by bands like Wonderful Bluffer, Social Cig and Ladybird across four separate stages. The festival is free to attend and will run from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

July 21: Locust Street Bazaar

Locust Street will transform into a bazaar featuring live music, food, activities, vendors and more. Three stages will host both musicians and poets, and a children’s area will consist of a petting zoo, coloring books and games. The event aims to raise funds for Riverwest’s Kinship Community Food Center, and collection boxes will line the streets. Locust Street will be closed from the intersections of Humboldt Boulevard to Holton Street. This event is free to attend and will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 21: Milwaukee Armenian Fest

An annual tradition that has roots that go as far back as the 1930s, Milwaukee Armenian Fest features traditional Armenian music, dance, food and drinks. The Armenian Fest menu features entrees such as a Luleh Kabob dinner and side orders like the Lahmajoon, an Armenian pizza or tortilla topped with a mixture of meat, onions, tomatoes, peppers and parsley. Check out performances by the Siragen Armenian Dance Company of Chicago and The MidEast beat of Racine. Milwaukee Armenian Fest will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the grounds of St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church, 7825 W. Layton Ave.