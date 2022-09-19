Sophie Bolich

Downtown Plans Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee

Downtown BID announces "Milwaukee's only pumpkin patch,' a family-friendly, October event at Red Arrow Park.

By - Sep 19th, 2022 04:05 pm
Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21

Food, face painting and “downtown Milwaukee’s only pumpkin patch” are coming to Red Arrow Park for the inaugural Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee.

Families with children, especially ages 2 to 8 years old, are invited to the Halloween-themed event. WaterStone bank is serving as the presenting sponsor, with Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 as coordinator.

Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee will be held Oct. 29 from 10 a..m to 2 p.m. at 920 N. Water St.

“We are proud to sponsor the Jack-o-Lantern Jubilee,” said. Doug Gordon, CEO of WaterStone Bank, in a statement. “Providing for organizations and activities that provide safe, family fun is one of the highest priorities of our support in the community.”

A pumpkin giveaway will lead off the day’s festivities. Starting at 10 a.m., the first 500 attendees will receive a free pumpkin from the patch, sponsored by Metro Market and Pick ‘n Save.

More freebies abound at the Downtown Milwaukee booth, where there will be goodie bags for the first 500 children who visit.

At 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Wanda the Witch, a character from The Pocket Lady, will host storytime.

Between storytime sessions, kids can show off their costumes in a parade around the park at noon.

Attendees can also expect bubble playtime, meet-and-greets with animated movie characters, a book sale from Friends of the Milwaukee Public Library and food trucks including The Fatty Patty, Jmakin’ Jamaican Kitchen & Grill, Piña Mexican Eats and Meat on the Street. Additional concession stands include Cottonmouth MKE and Pop’s MarketPlace.

Because October is Fire Prevention Month, Milwaukee Fire Department will be on-site with its Mobile Survive Alive House, which teaches kids how to escape a building in case of a fire.

“We’re bringing safe, family fun to the heart of Downtown with our new pumpkin palooza,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. “Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee ushers in Halloween and the fall season in a way kids and families will never forget.”

Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee is free and open to the public.

