Downtown Concert Series Adds More Shows

Weekly series at Red Arrow Park to extend through August with four additional shows.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Downtown’s Heart(beats) of the City series will continue to liven up the lunch hour for employees and visitors in Downtown, adding four shows to extend its inaugural year through the end of August.

The series, organized by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 in partnership with MGIC, features performances from local bands Wednesdays at noon on the upper terrace at Red Arrow Park, 920 N. Water St.

Concert attendees can bring a lunch or grab a bite from a selection of food trucks that surround the event.

The four new additions to the lineup include Cream City Players on Aug. 3, The Eddie Butts Band on Aug. 10, Extra Crispy Brass Band on Aug. 24 and Donna Woodall Group Aug. 31.

The series comes as many offices are returning to in-person work after a long spell of virtual work during the ongoing pandemic.

There will be no concert Aug. 17. Instead, downtown workers are invited to enjoy a plethora of activities planned for Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, scheduled for Aug. 15-19. The five-day event will feature daily giveaways, office challenge games, employee discounts and more to celebrate a wave of employees returning to in-person work.

The Downtown Employee Appreciation Week brochure includes a full list of scheduled activities.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Earlier this summer, the organization launched its “Summer in the City” campaign to advertise free events planned in collaboration with partner organizations. Another concert series and a $500 City Staycation giveaway are among the offerings.

For more information on “Summer in the City” happenings and Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, visit www.milwaukeedowntown.com.