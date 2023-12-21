Buffalo Wild Wings GO Opens This Week

Takeout and delivery-only restaurant will serve the chain's signature wings, sauces and rubs. First 50 customers will win free wings for a year.

Craving an order of chicken wings? How about free wings for a year? A trip to Milwaukee’s newest Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant could get you both.

Buffalo Wild Wings GO, 2900 N Oakland Ave., is gearing up for a grand opening this Friday, Dec. 22. It will be the chain’s first Milwaukee GO location, focused entirely on takeout and delivery.

In addition to enjoying their choice of wings, sauces and other menu items, the first 50 people in line starting at 11 a.m. on opening day will receive free wings for a year, according to a news release from the company.

“I am thrilled to introduce the new Buffalo Wild Wings GO model in Milwaukee,” said John Bowie, president of Buffalo Wild Wings, in a statement. “Our takeout and delivery business grew significantly over the past two years as guests across America enjoyed our award-winning wings, sauces and other menu items at home. With great deals every day of the week on wings and bundles at GO, customers have one more way to enjoy our wings for any occasion, from game day lunch to family dinner.”

Buffalo Wild Wings GO offers traditional and boneless chicken wings and tenders featuring the brand’s 24 dry rubs and sauces. The restaurant also sells sides such as french fries, tater tots and cheese curds, as well as beverages.

The “GO” concept is a small-format version of the national chain’s restaurants, forgoing the typical sports bar atmosphere in favor of streamlined service, contactless pickup and online ordering options.

The soon-to-open Milwaukee location will feature a walk-up counter, digital menu boards and a pick-up window for easy access. Guests who order ahead will be able to pick up their meals from individual takeout lockers.

Despite its pared-down format, the restaurant will bring 25 full-time and part-time jobs to the community, according to the news release.

Buffalo Wild Wings GO is located next to Cousins Subs at ground level of The East Sider, a five-story, 55-unit apartment building at the corner of N. Oakland Avenue and E. Locust Street. An affiliate of Locust Propco, LLC owns the building.

Inspire Brands owns Buffalo Wild Wings, along with Arby’s, Baskin Robbins, Dunkin‘, Jimmy John’s and Sonic. Buffalo Wild Wings reports 1,236 locations across the country, including 32 in Wisconsin.

Starting Dec. 22, the restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until midnight.

For more information or to place an online order, visit the Buffalo Wild Wings website.