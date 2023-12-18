Brooks’ Balanced Kitchen Is Moving

Health-focused cafe in East Town will temporarily close during early months of 2024.

After nine months of serving healthy meals in the East Town neighborhood, Brooks’ Balanced Kitchen is poised for change. The health-focused cafe will temporarily close at the end of the week as owners LaQuita and Troy Brooks prepare to reopen in a new location.

While the couple have not yet announced the address for the upcoming cafe, they promised the new space will be bigger and “much better.”

“We are excited and working on the final details,” they said, noting that more information will be available in the new year.

For now, there’s still time to pay a visit to the current location, 731 N. Jackson St. The counter-service cafe will close after service on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Brooks’ Balanced Kitchen opened in March, offering a plethora of convenient, nutrient-dense meals and snacks. The cafe caters to nearby office workers, as well as clients of the couple’s personal training business, Brooks Balance 7.

Whether customers are fueling up for a day of work or filling up post-workout, the cafe has something for everyone, with options ranging from salads and smoothie bowls to waffles and pastries. Other offerings include breakfast sandwiches, fresh fruit, breakfast potatoes and yogurt parfaits.

For lunch, there’s a variety of wraps stuffed with grilled chicken or turkey, cheese and vegetables, as well as soup, rice and vegetable bowls and freshly-baked pizzas.

Beverages include juice, almond milk, protein drinks and Colectivo coffee.

The Brooks are big on balance — hence the title of their business — and encourage customers to eat what they’re craving, so long as they’re being mindful of including carbs, protein and fat.

“We know that it’s extremely important to eat healthy,” LaQuita Brooks told Urban Milwaukee in May. “But we also want to have room for desserts, for trying different things — just not as frequently.”

As the couple prepares for a new venture, they are also taking time to reflect on the past several months.

“This year has been quite successful and a beautiful journey,” Troy Brooks wrote in a social media post. “I’ve learned so much and have become a better entrepreneur. I’m thankful for the knowledge I’ve gained, relationships started, and abundance that God has put in my life.”

He also thanked the cafe’s “consistent supporters,” and shared that the next few months will be dedicated to self-care. “I’m very excited to take a few months off to travel and take care of myself,” he wrote.

Brooks’ Balanced Cafe will be open daily from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. through Thursday.