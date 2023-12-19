Third Space Plans New Suburban Brewery

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Third Space Brewing Company, Milwaukee’s maker of Happy Place, Frog Weiss and other local favorites, will soon expand with a new brewery, taproom and kitchen in Menomonee Falls.

The new location, Third Space Innovation Brewhouse, is slated to open within Fussville Station, a new mixed-use development at the corner of Good Hope Road and Appleton Avenue. The development also contains 173 apartment units and additional commercial space, Third Space shared in a press release Monday morning.

The upcoming brewery will be the third location for Third Space, which also operates its flagship brewery and taproom at 1505 W. St. Paul Ave. and a seasonal beer garden in Elm Grove.

“We are really proud of the statewide brand we have created, helping people find their Happy Place throughout Wisconsin while creating a warm and welcoming ‘third space’ for people at our main brewery in Milwaukee’s Menomonee River Valley,” said Third Space co-founder Andy Gehl in a statement.

Gehl noted that, while popular for special events such as Wisconsin IPA Fest and Ice Bear Fest, the Milwaukee taproom has become known as a destination — especially for suburban visitors. The upcoming location aims to bring Third Space closer to home.

“Opening a second location in the heart of where so many people live and work offers a great opportunity for a much larger group of people to connect with the Third Space Brewing brand while continuing to be the go-to spot at the Milwaukee taproom for private parties, creative events or a fresh Happy Place directly from the source,” he said.

Third Space Innovation Brewhouse will be designed in collaboration with Three Sixty. Construction has already begun, with a grand opening goal set for June 2024. When finished, the 5,000-square-foot space will include a 112-seat indoor taproom and a covered outdoor patio, as well as a handful of outdoor common areas outfitted with fireplaces.

The first phase of the project will focus on opening the taproom and restaurant portions of the business. After that, Third Space will begin on-site brewing.

Brewmaster Kevin Wright will oversee operations at the 10-barrel brewery, which will produce a variety of new and unique beer styles as well as a selection of Third Space favorites.

“We deliberately chose specialized equipment that expands our processing capabilities, allowing us to delve into more innovative beer styles than our current equipment and facility allow,” Wright said in a statement.”As a five-year Menomonee Falls resident, I’m thrilled to contribute to the community by introducing a new ‘third space’ into our shared experience.”

Co-founders Gehl and Wright opened Third Space’s flagship brewery and taproom in the Menomonee River Valley in 2016. In its second year, the Brewers Association named Third Space as one of the 50 fastest-growing craft breweries in the country.

Third Space isn’t the only brewery to expand beyond city limits. 1840 Brewing Company, Eagle Park Brewing Company, Explorium Brewpub, Water Street Brewery and others have existing or upcoming breweries located outside of the city proper.