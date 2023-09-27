Indeed Introducing THC Gummies to Taproom

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Indeed Brewing Company is going green — but not in the way you might think. The brewery, known for its craft beers, recently introduced a new experience to its Walker’s Point taproom: THC.

Packages of Two Good THC Goodies are now available for purchase in the taproom, 530 S. 2nd St. The gummies, flavored with dried lavender and lemon peel, contain two milligrams each of full-spectrum, hemp-derived THC and broad-spectrum CBD.

The mix provides a gentle buzz — ideal for non beer-drinkers or those avoiding alcohol, said Ryan Bandy, director of experience for Indeed.

“It’s just a really cool option,” he said, noting that the two-milligram concentration is a good starting point for most newcomers. “If you want more, you can always have more than one.”

Each Two Good package contains 10 gummies, for a total of 20 milligrams of THC per pack.

The Minneapolis-based brewery already has a flourishing THC program in place at its Minnesota taproom. The state legalized the sale of hemp-derived THC edibles in August 2022. Indeed was quick to act, debuting its first THC-infused drink shortly thereafter. The Minneapolis taproom now offers a line of sparkling beverages and gummies containing between two and 10 milligrams of THC.

After finding its footing in the world of cannabis edibles, Bandy said the company was ready to roll out its product in Milwaukee.

“We already had the brand and we already had the ideas,” he said. The final step was to find a local partner to produce the gummies. The Kind Oasis, a CBD and Delta-8 THC shop on the East Side, fit that role.

The Kind Oasis, along with TerraSol and numerous other Milwaukee shops, are able to legally sell THC products due to the 2018 Farm Bill, which reclassified hemp, making it legal to grow and consume in Wisconsin so long as the plants only contain up to 0.3% Delta-9 THC.

Bandy pointed to similarities between craft beer and cannabis cultures. “It’s super connected,” he said. “People in the craft beer world have generally always been very accepting and open to the cannabis world, and vice versa.”

The new arrival also harkens back to the early days of craft beer. While working as a bartender more than a decade ago, Bandy said many of his customers had never visited a taproom or tasted small-batch brews.

“A lot of us breweries back then have been people’s first experience with craft beer,” he said. Now, the cycle is set to repeat with the introduction of THC. “I think that’s kind of fun for us to be that first step for people again, like we were for craft beer.”

For now, the two-milligram, lavender lemon gummies are the only option for Milwaukee, but the selection is likely to expand with additional flavors and concentrations in the future. The lineup, however, won’t include drinks — at least not anytime soon.

Under the current law, Indeed has found it very difficult to produce drinks with THC that are up to par in terms of quality and consistency for its Wisconsin customers, Bandy said.

“But we’ll definitely be looking at other gummies, and specifically other flavors,” he said.

The taproom at Indeed Brewing Company is open Monday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.