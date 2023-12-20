Workers At Starbucks on Marquette Campus Demand a Union
It's the first Starbucks in city of Milwaukee to organize a union.
Workers at a Starbucks cafe on the Marquette University campus announced Wednesday they are organizing a union, becoming the first in the city of Milwaukee to join the national campaign.
Workers are organizing the store at 1610 W. Wisconsin Ave., with Starbucks Workers United, a new labor union backed by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). The union has successfully organized more than 9,000 Starbucks workers at more than 380 locations across the country. The Starbucks in Oak Creek at 8880 S. Howell Ave. was the first in Wisconsin that successfully organized.
A recent decision by the NLRB, called the CEMEX decision, has rebalanced the power between workers and management during unionization campaigns. The decision holds that unions do not need to file for an NLRB election and can assert union representation simply by presenting their employer with union authorization cards signed by a majority of workers.
“After months – and for some, years – of being disrespected and ignored by upper management, our partners are tired of looking to them for solutions,” said barista Ian Shurbet in a statement released by the union. “We’ve been inevitably led to the formation of a union, one that can provide the security that our coworkers and friends have been asking to have for far too long.”
“This union ensures that we will finally have the chance to obtain the security, cleanliness, fair compensation, and respect that we deserve,” the letter states.
Starbucks Workers United is organizing the massive corporation at the shop level, as opposed to a company-wide campaign that brings all the locations under a single contract. Once organized, each store negotiates a contract with the coffee behemoth. This differs from the approach taken by workers who successfully organized the far smaller Colectivo Coffee company, with all 20 of its cafes in Milwaukee, Madison and Chicago organized simultaneously and represented by the same contract.
The CEMEX decision has also brought new penalties for employers that engage in unfair tactics during official NLRB elections. If an employer is found committing an “unfair labor practice” during the election, the results of the election are automatically dismissed — win or lose — and the employer must recognize the union and bargain a contract. In short, if employers are caught busting up a nascent union, the NLRB can force them to recognize it.
