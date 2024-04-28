Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Apr 28th, 2024 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Back in the News: Eric Hovde Has Another Bad Week

1. Back in the News: Eric Hovde Has Another Bad Week

Even the good news was an issue for Republican candidate for U.S. Senate.

Apr 22nd, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

How Will Higher Assessments Impact Your Taxes?

2. How Will Higher Assessments Impact Your Taxes?

Milwaukee properties are worth 17% more says city assessor.

Apr 23rd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

K-12 Education: MPS Plans $60 Million In Budget Cuts

3. K-12 Education: MPS Plans $60 Million In Budget Cuts

School referendum dollars and resulting state funding hikes come in slowly.

Apr 22nd, 2024 by Terry Falk

New Owners Plot Return of Pizza Man To Downer Avenue

4. New Owners Plot Return of Pizza Man To Downer Avenue

Permit request signals restaurant will have new life.

Apr 26th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Soul Food Restaurant Coming to Humboldt Park

5. MKE County: Soul Food Restaurant Coming to Humboldt Park

Karol’s Kitchen and Catering will replace Triciclo Peru at beer garden.

Apr 23rd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

MKE County: McKinley Beach Will Open for Summer

6. MKE County: McKinley Beach Will Open for Summer

After drownings, beach has been closed since 2020.

Apr 23rd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

MKE County: Parks Announces Discount Days for Domes, Wehr Nature Center

7. MKE County: Parks Announces Discount Days for Domes, Wehr Nature Center

Special days each month aim to attract more visitors.

Apr 18th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

New Food Park Proposed For Lower East Side

8. New Food Park Proposed For Lower East Side

‘Pali Park’ would offer good food, music, art and a sense of community.

Apr 22nd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Inside The Huge ThriveOn King Development

9. Inside The Huge ThriveOn King Development

Former department store becoming a true community hub.

Apr 24th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Tile Town: Washington High School’s Tiled Bubblers Are Unique

10. Tile Town: Washington High School’s Tiled Bubblers Are Unique

The bubbler station became an artistic oasis in the 1920s and ’30s.

Apr 23rd, 2024 by Ben Tyjeski

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Announces Jeff Snell to Return as Interim CEO

1. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Announces Jeff Snell to Return as Interim CEO

Thornton-Bias Stepped Down from Leadership

Apr 26th, 2024 by Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin

Milwaukee Public Market Named #1 Best Public Market in the Nation

2. Milwaukee Public Market Named #1 Best Public Market in the Nation

Milwaukee emerges as the winner among 20 nominees across the country

Apr 24th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Market

City of Milwaukee Assessor’s Office Distributing 2024 Real Property Assessments

3. City of Milwaukee Assessor’s Office Distributing 2024 Real Property Assessments

 

Apr 19th, 2024 by City of Milwaukee

Drug Take Back Day is April 27

4. Drug Take Back Day is April 27

 

Apr 22nd, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on Foreign Aid Package

5. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on Foreign Aid Package

 

Apr 20th, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

City of Milwaukee Health Department Names Jefflyn Brown as Deputy Commissioner of Clinical Services

6. City of Milwaukee Health Department Names Jefflyn Brown as Deputy Commissioner of Clinical Services

 

Apr 16th, 2024 by City of Milwaukee Health Department

Baldwin Blasts CNH Industrial for Laying Off Over 200 Workers in Racine while Company Makes Record Profits, Pays CEO $18 Million

7. Baldwin Blasts CNH Industrial for Laying Off Over 200 Workers in Racine while Company Makes Record Profits, Pays CEO $18 Million

 

Apr 17th, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Lake Express Ferry Conducting Annual Bike Drive

8. Lake Express Ferry Conducting Annual Bike Drive

Donors able to receive round-trip fare on Lake Express

Apr 24th, 2024 by Lake Express

WMSE Thanks Milwaukee with a Free Concert at Humboldt Park

9. WMSE Thanks Milwaukee with a Free Concert at Humboldt Park

Guided By Voices to headline the 14th annual Backyard BBQ event

Apr 22nd, 2024 by WMSE 91.7FM

Celebrate the Start of Summer at the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Lakefront Festival of Art

10. Celebrate the Start of Summer at the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Lakefront Festival of Art

The fun-filled three-day art festival features artist booths, live music, local vendors, and more!

Apr 25th, 2024 by Milwaukee Art Museum

Categories: Uncategorized

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us