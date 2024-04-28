The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Back in the News: Eric Hovde Has Another Bad Week
Even the good news was an issue for Republican candidate for U.S. Senate.
Apr 22nd, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
2. How Will Higher Assessments Impact Your Taxes?
Milwaukee properties are worth 17% more says city assessor.
Apr 23rd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
3. K-12 Education: MPS Plans $60 Million In Budget Cuts
School referendum dollars and resulting state funding hikes come in slowly.
Apr 22nd, 2024 by Terry Falk
4. New Owners Plot Return of Pizza Man To Downer Avenue
Permit request signals restaurant will have new life.
Apr 26th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
5. MKE County: Soul Food Restaurant Coming to Humboldt Park
Karol’s Kitchen and Catering will replace Triciclo Peru at beer garden.
Apr 23rd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
6. MKE County: McKinley Beach Will Open for Summer
After drownings, beach has been closed since 2020.
Apr 23rd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
7. MKE County: Parks Announces Discount Days for Domes, Wehr Nature Center
Special days each month aim to attract more visitors.
Apr 18th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
8. New Food Park Proposed For Lower East Side
‘Pali Park’ would offer good food, music, art and a sense of community.
Apr 22nd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
9. Inside The Huge ThriveOn King Development
Former department store becoming a true community hub.
Apr 24th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Tile Town: Washington High School’s Tiled Bubblers Are Unique
The bubbler station became an artistic oasis in the 1920s and ’30s.
Apr 23rd, 2024 by Ben Tyjeski
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Announces Jeff Snell to Return as Interim CEO
Thornton-Bias Stepped Down from Leadership
Apr 26th, 2024 by Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin
2. Milwaukee Public Market Named #1 Best Public Market in the Nation
Milwaukee emerges as the winner among 20 nominees across the country
Apr 24th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Market
4. Drug Take Back Day is April 27
Apr 22nd, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Justice
5. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on Foreign Aid Package
Apr 20th, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore
8. Lake Express Ferry Conducting Annual Bike Drive
Donors able to receive round-trip fare on Lake Express
Apr 24th, 2024 by Lake Express
9. WMSE Thanks Milwaukee with a Free Concert at Humboldt Park
Guided By Voices to headline the 14th annual Backyard BBQ event
Apr 22nd, 2024 by WMSE 91.7FM
10. Celebrate the Start of Summer at the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Lakefront Festival of Art
The fun-filled three-day art festival features artist booths, live music, local vendors, and more!
Apr 25th, 2024 by Milwaukee Art Museum