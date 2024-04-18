Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

If you love the Mitchell Park Domes and Wehr Nature Center, you will want to make sure you’re free on the last Thursday of every month.

Milwaukee County Parks announced discounted admission for the two destinations will be available on the last Thursday of every month. On those days, admission to The Domes will be $5 and parking at Wehr Nature Center will be free.

Normally, admission to the Domes begins at $9 for adults and $6 for children, and parking at the nature center costs $5.

“With discounted admission prices to the Domes and waived parking fees for Wehr Nature Center, people from all over are able to enjoy some of Milwaukee’s most beautiful destinations at a lower price,” said Parks Director Guy Smith. “Milwaukeeans give so much to their parks, and this is one of the many ways that we’re able to give back to them.”

The Domes are the state’s premier horticultural conservatory, with more than 1,800 species of plants from all over the planet. The show dome is also currently exhibiting the annual spring show. This year, the show is a “floral tribute” to the work of artist Georgia O’Keeffe called “Abstracting Georgia O’Keeffe.”

Wehr Nature Center is a 220-acre nature preserve in Whitnall Park, with five miles of trails running through woodland, wetland, prairie and oak savanna habitats. The center also includes natural play areas for children.

“Our Milwaukee County Parks offer an array of budget-friendly nature activities for all our residents and their families to enjoy,” says Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “The Mitchell Park Domes and the Wehr Nature Center are accessible ways to have your family experience the beautiful weather, get them inspired by nature, and encourage them to discover new ways to get involved outdoors.”