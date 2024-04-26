Public Meeting On Freeway-To-Boulevard Project

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) wants your input on the study to convert the Stadium Freeway spur into a boulevard on Milwaukee’s West Side.

A public involvement meeting is being hosted on Tuesday, April 30. It’s the first meeting being held since the department created alternative design options. The meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Washington Park Senior Center, 4420 W. Vliet St.

First announced in May 2022, the study seeks to generate a shared vision for the future of Wisconsin Highway 175 from W. Wisconsin Avenue 1.5 miles north to its terminus at W. Lisbon Avenue.

The six-lane roadway separates the Washington Heights neighborhood on the west from the Washington Park neighborhood to the east. It terminates just south of W. North Ave. in the Uptown neighborhood. The spur, which runs north from the Stadium Interchange, originally opened in 1962. It was planned as part of a largely-unbuilt network of freeway loops that would encircle Milwaukee.

In 2022, both Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley endorsed major changes to the roadway. “Now is the time to correct the flawed infrastructure of our predecessors,” the Johnson at a press conference. “The time for change is always now,” said Crowley.

WisDOT is funding the effort, estimated to cost up to $3 million. “We are really excited that we are at the point where we can look and imagine what 175 can look like,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson at the 2022 press conference.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The first public engagement meeting was held in May 2023. A third meeting, according to a project schedule, is to be held in the fall. The study is to be completed by the end of 2024.

The current configuration offers only five opportunities to cross the freeway between W. Wisconsin Ave. and W. Lisbon Ave. Similar to the Park East reconfiguration, converting it to a boulevard could allow better integration into the street grid, reducing travel times for many trips.

Urban Milwaukee, as part of its Intersections column, published an opinion piece by John O’Neill in 2016 exploring options for replacing the freeway with a boulevard and reconfiguring the northern on-off ramps. The city studied conceptual redevelopment options for the same stretch in 2017. It also purchased the 51,220-square-foot lot between the north-south ramps at the end of the freeway for $270,000. Johnson said it would give the city more control and flexibility in reconfiguring the freeway.

A reconfiguration could also open up more access to Wick Playfield, Doyne Park and Washington Park, each of which directly borders the freeway. Crowley noted that some people need to go a half-mile out of their way to access the parks today.

North of Wisconsin Avenue, the spur sees 71,000 vehicles per day according to 2022 WisDOT data. The traffic volume falls to 57,300 vehicles per day north of W. Vliet St. The parallel Interstate 41 and Interstate 43 corridors each see in excess of 150,000 vehicles per day.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.