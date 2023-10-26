Infused-Cocktail Bar and Cafe Opening In Walker’s Point

Canni will open its new bar and cafe space on Nov. 3, offering drinks infused with CBD, hemp-derived THC, kava and functional mushrooms.

While Milwaukee’s beer and liquor scene continues to thrive, new alternatives to alcohol are on the rise across the city, as bars round out their menus with zero-proof cocktails, Delta-8 THC tinctures and other N/A infusions.

Canni, a specialty store in Walker’s Point, has been on the forefront of the growing trend since its 2018 opening. Originally a destination for hemp and CBD, the business has since expanded its offerings to include additional “mind-altering” botanicals such as kava and adaptogenic mushrooms.

Starting next week, the retail store, 810 S. 5th St., will debut its newest addition — an in-house bar. Canni Infusion Bar & Cafe opens to the public on Friday, Nov. 3., serving cocktails, coffee and tea infused with cannabinoids, fungi and more, along with traditional cocktails, beer and wine.

The new concept comes as more people are reflecting on and even shifting their relationship to alcohol, said owner Colin Plant.

“We noticed years ago that there was this growing trend of people that wanted to enjoy social experiences, but not have to be in a bar that’s focused on alcohol to do so,” said Plant, who noted that his goal at Canni is to provide “a social, comfortable, enjoyable and welcoming place to enjoy alternatives to alcohol.”

The all-day menu features pour over coffee, cold brew, espresso, lattes cappuccinos and hot or iced tea (black, jasmine, green or matcha), along with specialty concoctions like Cucumber Frost, a refreshing number with club soda and mint; Riverwalk, with black tea, blood orange and lemonade; taro milk tea and blueberry limeade.

Drinks can be enjoyed as-is or upgraded with an infusion. Options include a three-milligram dose of hemp-derived THC, 10 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD, kava and Mālama mushrooms such as lion’s mane, chaga, cordyceps, reishi and turkey tail, which boast a slew of potential health and wellness benefits.

While most are likely familiar with the effects of CBD and hemp products, which are shown to ease stress and pain, treat insomnia and — in the case of THC — create feelings of euphoria, other add-ins may be less recognizable.

Kava, made from the root of a plant belonging to the black pepper family, creates a sensation similar to alcohol, but without the associated physical effects, Plant said. “Kava is an interesting, kind of untapped little derivative that hasn’t been experimented with a ton here.”

The plant, native to several Pacific Islands, holds cultural significance for many island communities due to its long history of consumption as a traditional remedy or ceremonial drink. In recent years, its popularity has spread to new audiences, with “kava bars” popping up throughout Florida and other destinations, according to Plant.

Milwaukee is already home to at least one kava bar; Moai Kava Bar & Herb Shop bills itself as the first in the city.

Along with kava’s enjoyable effects, other outcomes — some potentially harmful — are also associated with the plant. Canni’s role, said Plant, is to provide guidance and advice to newcomers. “We try our best to just specialize in educating people on what’s going to give them the most responsible but enjoyable experience,” he said.

In addition to its rotating beverage menu, Canni Infusion Bar & Cafe plans to host live entertainment. The business will also continue its retail component, selling infused oils, topicals, edibles and pet products.

More information, including a full drink menu, is available online.

Starting Nov. 3, the bar and cafe will open daily from noon to 7 p.m.

