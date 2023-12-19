New Breakfast-Brunch Cafe for Walker’s Point

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Walker’s Point will lose a beloved brunch spot when Engine Company No. 3 closes its doors at the end of the month. But the arrival of a new, Latin-inspired restaurant may help soften the blow.

Julio Maldonado recently announced plans to open a new breakfast and brunch restaurant, Catrina Cafe, inside of his existing business, Snifters Tapas and Spirits, 606 S. 5th St.

A banner posted on the face of the building informs passersby that the cafe is coming soon, while a newly-painted mural depicts the cafe’s namesake, La Catrina. The moody portrait is signed with just a first name: Cesar.

Despite teasing the upcoming concept on social media, Maldonado did not disclose any menu items. He did, however, share that more details will become available soon.

Maldonado opened Snifters in August 2017 with partners Gabriel Lemus and Terrell Morgan. The tapas bar serves a selection of globally-inspired empanadas, fusion rice bowls and entrees such as Southern fried chicken and waffles, Spanish shrimp and grits and sirloin steak with garlic chimichurri bourbon sauce.

Snifters is also known for its dark liquor program and craft cocktail menu.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Maldonado operates a second business, Revival, with partners Andres Garcia and Adriana DeLeon. The small plates restaurant and nightclub, 814 S. 2nd St., opened in July 2022. In addition to wings, burgers, aguachiles, tacos and more, Revival serves weekend brunch, offering dishes such as biscuits and chorizo gravy, chilaquiles, pancakes and more.

Maldonado did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

The Walker’s Point Catrina Cafe has no connection to Catrina Cafe in Waukesha. The latter closed in February after just over a year in business.

Photos