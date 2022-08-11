Craft Cocktail Bar Opens in Former Snack Boys Space

Bar has plans to add small plates in the future.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Revival, the latest venture from the owner of Snifters Tapas and Spirits has officially launched in the Walker’s Point neighborhood, 814 S. 2nd St.

Julio Maldonado opened the cocktail bar on July 22 with partners Andres Garcia and Adriana DeLeon.

The bar serves craft cocktails and an extensive beer menu. The owners have previously noted plans to add small-plates in the future.

Revival’s kitchen is not yet open, but once it is, a license application estimates that 60% of revenue would come from food. The bar holds a food dealers license and has teased dishes on its Instagram page.

Numerous local artists and creators had a hand in creating the bar’s signage, decor and menu.

Vibrant blue awnings and a fresh sign, handmade by Raul Nieves of 414 Choppers, were noticeable updates to the building’s exterior.

Chacho Lopez, a muralist and tattoo artist at Walker’s Point Tattoo Co., brought the interior to life with a vast mural of Maria Felix, a Mexican movie star who famously portrayed the titular character in the 1944 film, Doña Bárbara.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Artist Jake Krason also contributed his talents to a Walker’s Point-themed mural featuring prominent buildings in the neighborhood. Krason also has murals in each restroom and created smaller canvases for other walls.

At the bar, a craft cocktail menu traverses both the palate and the globe. From Yonaguni, a combination of Japanese whiskey, ginger, lemon and pineapple cayenne syrup, to 11th Century Dove, a tropical twist on the classic Mexican paloma.

Other standouts include Viva Peru: pisco acholado, passion fruit liqueur, simple syrup, lemon juice, firewater bitters and egg whites, and A Pinch of Smoke: Bourbon, Carpano Antica vermouth, rose water and orange bitters.

A beer menu offers the usual suspects: Miller Lite, High Life Coors Lite and PBR, plus a range of craft and imported beers.

The building itself is also noteworthy. Built in 1886, the structure was originally a Schlitz Brewing tavern, and has largely remained a tavern throughout the years. Most recently it was home to Snack Boys, which opened in 2018. Prior to that, it was All Purpose Bar & Kitchen, which closed in 2017.

The name Revival speaks to the regeneration of the service industry following losses sustained during the COVID-19 pandemic, plus the owner’s plans to restore the intricate facade of the historic building.

Revival is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. until bar close and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to close.