Angeline Terry

Revival Bar and Restaurant Planned for Walker’s Point

Revival would open in restaurant that once was Snack Boys and All Purpose.

By - Jan 12th, 2022 08:12 pm

Snack Boys [L]. Photo by Michael Horne.

814 S. 2nd St. Photo by Michael Horne.

A historic location in Walker’s Point may soon be the site of a new restaurant.

Julio Maldonado, Andres Garcia and Adriana DeLeon are planning to open Revival at 814 S. 2nd St.

Maldonado told Urban Milwaukee in an interview that the team plans to create a “chill” atmosphere in the restaurant and bar. The restaurant would feature a variety of fusion dishes and craft cocktails, but the specific menu has yet to be finalized.

“We will have DJs, but it’s not going to be a venue where you dance,” Maldonado said. “It’s going to be a place where you can go and have meetings and converse over some nice dishes and craft cocktails.”

Maldonado said this atmosphere would be different from the restaurant he currently owns, Snifters Tapas and Spirits (606 S. 5th St.). Snifters also features craft cocktails and fusion dishes, according to its website.

The 136-year-old building has been used as a tavern since before prohibition, as Michael Horne previously reported. Most recently it was home to Snack Boys, which opened in 2018. Prior to that, it was All Purpose Bar & Kitchen, which closed its doors in 2017.

“We’re just trying to keep kind of that same vibe and ambiance as what snack boys used to be,” Maldonado said. “And we’re hoping to bring back the same crowd.”

Once the weather permits, Maldonado said the team plans to clean the building’s exterior Cream City brick. They are also fixing up the second-level apartments, which they may become Airbnb rentals.

According to city assessment records, the property is owned by Longwood Acquisitions LLC.

Once open, Revival’s business hours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. It would have an age restriction of 21 and above.

A license application for Revival is pending before the common council.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Food & Drink, Weekly

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us