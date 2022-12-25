Plus: Five new restaurants planned, a micro-grocery for the Brewery District and welcome back Scardina Specialties.

After making its brick-and-mortar debut at Paper Table last summer, MilTex Kitchen has closed its commercial kitchen space at the food hall and plans to relocate.

The Texas-Wisconsin fusion restaurant quietly opened in August at 733-737 N. Milwaukee St., later hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony in mid-September. During its five-month tenure at the downtown food hall, the restaurant served a variety of comfort foods and signature menu items such as cream cheese and candied jalapeño stuffed burgers, “Jacked Up” fries and egg rolls with a variety of savory fillings.

MilTex Kitchen also offered over-the-top burgers, sandwiches and a Friday fish fry. On Sundays, the restaurant ran a special soul food menu featuring deep fried ribs, smothered chicken, stuffed catfish, lamb chops and other favorites.

Owner Raven Gee first launched MilTex Kitchen as a food truck in Houston in 2019. She later expanded into Milwaukee, her hometown. An industry veteran, Gee has more than 20 years of restaurant and management experience. She previously owned Sista 2 Sista Soul Food and Catering in Milwaukee.

Future updates concerning a permanent location for the restaurant may be posted to the MilTex Kitchens Facebook page.

Discourse to Close at Crossroads Collective

Once upon a time, Discourse Coffee launched its experimental cafe concept inside Crossroads Collective. Its imaginative drinks, creative marketing and constant reinvention quickly attracted a loyal fanbase. Although the cafe is slated to close its vendor stall at the end of December, a new, fairytale-inspired concept is already in the works.

Discourse recently shared plans to close its cafe, after just under a year of business at the East Side food hall, 2238 N. Farwell Ave. The business will remain in operation through the end of December.

Discourse spirit, this closure is to make way for an incredible new concept that we’ve been dreaming of for a very, very long time,” the company wrote in a Dec. 14 social media post, also noting that this new endeavor will be its “most ambitious project to date,” a bold statement considering the cafe’s rapid expansion over the past year.

The cafe’s vendor stall, located between Triciclo Peru and The Pharmacy, will be in transition throughout the month of January, with the new concept expected to open to the public in February.

Discourse plans to formally introduce the concept in the coming weeks, but has kept the suspense elevated with several preview photos posted to social media. Both posts have featured a book of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytales and cocktail paraphernalia.

Keep an eye on the Discourse Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.

The cafe’s other locations at 1020 N. Broadway and Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Dr., will continue normal operations.

Go Grocer Adding Second Milwaukee Location

Go Grocer MKE, a small-format grocery chain, is planning to expand its Milwaukee footprint with a new location in The Brewery District. It would join a soon-to-open store in the Historic Third Ward. “We want to become a household name for Milwaukee,” said co-owner Johnny Rivera in an interview. “We definitely want to pick out the spots that feel like they’ve kind of been pushed aside, that don’t have the daily necessities.” The latest store would occupy a 2,430-square-foot retail space at Vigor Apartments, 926 W. Juneau Ave. Rivera said the hope is to open within the next six months. Go Grocer aims to strike a balance between a high-end grocery and convenience store feel, offering the top 40 staple items as well as local brands and specialty items.

Scardina Specialties Reopens in Riverwest

Enter the brick building at 715 E. Locust St. and you’ll find a cozy deli accented by warm lighting, whitewashed walls and handwritten menu boards. A collection of scenic photos and prints of Italy hang among cheerful strands of tinsel as the smell of onions and slow-cooked tomatoes wafts from the kitchen. In short, the long-awaited return of Scardina Specialties is upon us. The family-owned Italian deli in Riverwest abruptly closed in 2021 when its building at 818-822 E. Chambers St. was condemned and shut down by the city. Owner Damien Scardina was eager to reopen, but his resolve to stay in the Riverwest neighborhood complicated the process of finding a new location for the business. His patience paid off. In early 2022, Scardina announced plans to move into the former Riverwest Healing Arts, effectively doubling the square footage of the previous location.

New Throwback Bar Planned for Riverwest

On the cusp of the new year, many are looking ahead. But not Samuel Ross. Instead, the prospective business owner is looking back — all the way back to the 70s, 80s and 90s. Ross, aka DJ Sammy Jammy, recently filed a license application for S-N-I Live, a music-forward bar and event space that would feature throwback hits from the likes of Michael Jackson, Prince, Nirvana and many more. The new business is planned for 2221 N. Humboldt Ave., in Riverwest. Categorized on a license application as a nightclub, banquet hall, tavern and cocktail lounge, the multifaceted space contains four separate rooms and an outdoor patio for smoking. The tavern would have a capacity of 80 patrons. The application also notes expectations to generate 80% of its revenue from alcohol sales, with the remaining 20% coming from entertainment fees. S-N-I Live plans to feature all forms of live music performances including DJs, bands, instrumental musicians and karaoke, as well as darts, comedy acts, poetry readings, dancing, jukebox, contests, pool and three amusement machines.

Le C’s Tea House Opening On Milwaukee’s East Side

Le C’s Tea House has been serving customers on Madison’s bustling State Street since 2020, offering its flavorful teas, boba and pastries to the Capitol crowd. After nearly three years in business, the cafe is gearing up for its first expansion, with plans to launch its newest location at 1956 N. Farwell Ave. as soon as mid-January. The new cafe is slated for the former Custom Tattoo space, in the same building as Stone Bowl Grill and Rice N Roll Bistro. Construction on the 1,050-square-foot space started in July and is nearing completion, according to co-owner Ling Zhong. The updated interior will feature a white and green color scheme, lending a fresh and vibrant feel to the space, Zhong explained. The cozy cafe has limited seating for up to 20 people.

Outpost General Manager Will Retire

It’s been more than 35 years since Pam Mehnert became general manager at Outpost Natural Foods. Under her direction, the organic grocery store has grown from a $2 million single location to a $50 million multi-store operation that includes four retail stores, production kitchen, central office, warehouse and multiple wholesale accounts among the Froedtert and Advocate Aurora hospital systems. The company has also taken steps to become more sustainable and worked to make healthy foods more accessible to low-income residents of the Greater Milwaukee area. Now, Mehnert is ready to step away from her position, passing the torch to a new leader. In a newsletter sent to co-op members on Monday, the general manager announced her plans to retire in June 2023.

Jamaican Restaurant Planned for Northwest Side

A new spot for oxtail, jerk chicken and other Jamaican favorites is on its way to the far northwest side. The new bar and eatery, Jerk 76 Jamaican Restaurant, is expected to open within the next month at 6309 N. 76th St. The new business is a project of Damian Duncan, a first-time restaurant owner. Duncan, who is originally from Jamaica, plans to serve a variety of dishes from the Caribbean island at the lunch and dinner restaurant, including jerk chicken scented with allspice, thyme, nutmeg and hot peppers; braised oxtail and steamed cabbage. The full-service restaurant also plans to serve alcohol, and expects to generate 80% of its revenue from food, with the remaining 20% from alcohol sales, according to a license application for the business.

Stubby’s Will Close Dec. 23

Last call, Milwaukee. Stubby’s Gastropub will soon close for good, taking its craft beer, fish fry and riverside views along with it. The gastropub and beer bar, 2060 N. Humboldt Ave., will serve its last drinks, “blizzard or not,” on Friday, Dec. 23. The gastropub was especially known for its extensive tap list (53 to be exact), all-seasons patio and Friday fish fry.

Dunkin/Baskin Robbins Stores Arrive Downtown

The remodeled Dunkin’ at 622 W. Wisconsin Ave. reopened last week, restoring order and Coolattas to the Westown universe. But the good news doesn’t stop there — the store is set to unveil a new Baskin Robbins kiosk next month, bringing a sweet start to the new year. The new combined store will offer Dunkin’s signature breakfast items, coffee and tea, as well as Baskin’s ice creams and frozen treats, plus a variety of crossover items using a combination of ingredients from both stores. The Westown coffee and doughnut shop was closed approximately eight months for the remodel. During the process, Dunkin’ expanded into the neighboring space, the former Avenue Coin Laundry. At 4,248 square feet, the larger store was too big for just one concept, said franchisee Samir Saddique, who co-owns the store with Shayama Chauhan. The additional space, along with customer feedback, prompted Saddique to consider the Baskin Robbins addition.

Taqueria el Toro Expanding to National Avenue

A formerly-vacant building on National Avenue is slated to become the newest location for Taqueria el Toro, a family-owned Mexican restaurant. The taqueria got its start as a mobile operation, later launching its first restaurant at 545-551 W. Historic Mitchell St. in December 2018. The business has grown to include a stand in West Allis and three food trucks. The latest restaurant would be located at 625-631 W. National Ave. in Walker’s Point, with plans to officially open by July 2023. The 3,400-square-foot building last housed Quimera, a Puerto Rican restaurant, but has been vacant for more than seven years. Two restaurants, Sabor Tropical and Camino, made plans to move into the building within the past few years, but neither came to fruition.

Blac Bistro Owners Plan New Concept at Downtown Food Hall

Since its August opening, Paper Table food hall has seen a steady stream of new vendors hailing from all corners of the city. And though its newest concept promises dishes from under the sea and across the world, the vendor is already close at hand. The owners of Blac Bistro, the first restaurant to launch at Paper Table, plan to open a second restaurant, Blac Bistro Asian & Seafood, at the food hall, 733-737 N. Milwaukee St. Co-owners Albert W. Burrus III and Michelle S. Burrus, both Milwaukee natives, have over 15 years of experience in the food industry and operate their own catering business, Black Diamond Catering. Albert said that he sees the new concept as a chance to add versatility to the food hall, as well as showcase the range of culinary talent at Blac Bistro.

New Barbershop Will Serve Beers and Pedicures For Men

A new business in East Town plans to serve beers, pedicures and more, offering a judgment-free space for men to attend to their self-care needs. Mancave Milwaukee, a grooming bar, would open at 706 N. Milwaukee St., next to Indulge wine bar. Behind the concept is Jeffrey “Jay T” Taylor, whose goal is to provide a gathering place for men that evokes the feel of a classic man cave — complete with alcoholic beverages and entertainment, while partaking in grooming services such as haircuts, shaves, brow care, manicures and pedicures. Taylor has long dreamed of opening a barber shop, he said, adding that he hopes to change the culture of men’s grooming and comfortability with self-care.

