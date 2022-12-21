Jamaican Restaurant Planned for Northwest Side

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new spot for oxtail, jerk chicken and other Jamaican favorites is on its way to the far northwest side.

The new bar and eatery, Jerk 76 Jamaican Restaurant, is expected to open within the next month at 6309 N. 76th St.

The new business is a project of Damian Duncan, a first-time restaurant owner. Duncan, who is originally from Jamaica, plans to serve a variety of dishes from the Caribbean island at the lunch and dinner restaurant, including jerk chicken scented with allspice, thyme, nutmeg and hot peppers; braised oxtail and steamed cabbage.

The full-service restaurant also plans to serve alcohol, and expects to generate 80% of its revenue from food, with the remaining 20% from alcohol sales, according to a license application for the business.

Duncan is in the process of obtaining his bartender’s license. In the meantime, a liquor license is pending before the Common Council.

Jerk 76 Jamaican would occupy a 2,455-square-foot building. The structure sits on a 29,624-square-foot lot, which offers more than 40 parking spaces for potential customers.

David Samuel, the building owner, rents out the space to restaurants. His most recent tenant was O SO Good, an Asian fusion restaurant. Samuel, who owns several other properties throughout the city and operates D’Sign Pizza, told Urban Milwaukee in an October interview that the building was in transition, with a new restaurant on the way.

Construction documents for the building indicate plans for a wraparound outdoor patio, updated light fixtures and a new bar area, as well as aesthetic additions such as a glass hanging rack and fresh paint.

The restaurant’s lease guarantees its occupancy for five years, according to the license application.

Once open, the expected hours for Jerk 76 Jamaican are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Duncan did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.