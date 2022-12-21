Stubby’s Will Close Dec. 23

The Riverwest "gastrogrub" and beer bar will permanently close 10 p.m. Friday.

Last call, Milwaukee.

Stubby’s Gastropub will soon close for good, taking its craft beer, fish fry and riverside views along with it.

The gastropub and beer bar, 2060 N. Humboldt Ave., will serve its last drinks, “blizzard or not,” on Friday, Dec. 23.

The gastropub was especially known for its extensive taplist (53 to be exact), all-seasons patio and Friday fish fry.

Owner Brad Todd announced the closure in a social media post Wednesday, explaining that his decision did not come lightly.

“We owe over a decade of success to our employees, regulars, and now lifelong friends who are the heart and soul of what started as a Gastropub and became a family,” he said.

The heartfelt post went on to thank “everyone who helped Stubby’s succeed and thrive.”

As Stubby’s says its final goodbyes, Todd said he is excited to focus on the growth of La Masa Empanada Bar, 1300 E. Brady St., which he co-owns with his sister, Megan Todd.

“We look forward to continuing our existing relationships and creating new ones ahead,” he said.

Milwaukee River, was open for 12 years in the Riverwest neighborhood.

The business is housed in a 21,045-square-foot building owned by WT RIOVIVO LLC, which lists Kelley Seibel as its registered agent. Other businesses in the building include INVIVO Wellness and attorney offices. The three-story building also contains a parking garage.

Stubby’s will be open Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Friday, its final day, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.