New Throwback Bar Planned for Riverwest

S-N-I Live, a music-forward bar, would feature hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

On the cusp of the new year, many are looking ahead. But not Samuel Ross. Instead, the prospective business owner is looking back — all the way back to the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Ross, aka DJ Sammy Jammy, recently filed a license application for S-N-I Live, a music-forward bar and event space that would feature throwback hits from the likes of Michael Jackson, Prince, Nirvana and many more.

The new business is planned for 2221 N. Humboldt Ave. , in Riverwest . Categorized on a license application as a nightclub, banquet hall, tavern and cocktail lounge, the multifaceted space contains four separate rooms and an outdoor patio for smoking. The tavern would have a capacity of 80 patrons.

The application also notes expectations to generate 80% of its revenue from alcohol sales, with the remaining 20% coming from entertainment fees. S-N-I Live plans to feature all forms of live music performances including DJs, bands, instrumental musicians and karaoke, as well as darts, comedy acts, poetry readings, dancing, jukebox, contests, pool and three amusement machines.

The business has no plans at this time to serve food.

In addition to his two decades of industry experience, Ross is a seasoned member of the Milwaukee music scene. A professional DJ for more than 25 years, the solo artist has performed at bars, clubs and parties, as well as appearing on several radio stations including Jammin’ 98.3.

The business was granted an occupancy permit in October, though a liquor license is still pending before the Common Council. The council next meets on Jan. 17.

A number of updates and repairs have been mandated for the premises before it is deemed ready for business, according to city records.

Ross is leasing the building according to a license application. City records indicate the building is owned by an affiliate of Athina Properties, but state records say the limited liability company was administratively dissolved.

The 2,325-square-foot building was previously occupied by Tha Circle sports bar. Before that, it was Treats tavern, which closed in 2015. Another tavern, Elevate, filed for a license at the location in 2021, but never opened.

Historically a tavern, the building itself dates back to 1895. For more history, refer to Michael Horne‘s previous reporting on the building and its occupants.

Ross did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

After its grand opening, S-N-I Live is expected to operate Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m., according to a license application.