Scardina Specialties Reopens in Riverwest

After a year-long search for a new location, the beloved deli is back in time for the holidays.

Enter the brick building at 715 E. Locust St. and you’ll find a cozy deli accented by warm lighting, whitewashed walls and handwritten menu boards. A collection of scenic photos and prints of Italy hang among cheerful strands of tinsel as the smell of onions and slow-cooked tomatoes wafts from the kitchen. In short, the long-awaited return of Scardina Specialties is upon us.

The family-owned Italian deli in Riverwest abruptly closed in 2021 when its building at 818-822 E. Chambers St. was condemned and shut down by the city.

Ownerwas eager to reopen, but his resolve to stay in the Riverwest neighborhood complicated the process of finding a new location for the business.

His patience paid off. In early 2022, Scardina announced plans to move into the former Riverwest Healing Arts, effectively doubling the square footage of the previous location.

Scardina Specialties reopened Dec. 14 with the addition of a full kitchen, indoor seating and plans for sidewalk dining come spring.

The change is especially noteworthy given that the deli’s former, 545-square-foot location was carryout only, Scardina explained. “Especially after Covid, we could only allow three people at a time,” he said.

The new location has indoor seating for up to 12 guests. The deli’s main dining area gets plenty of natural light from large windows that take up most of the northern wall and features a handful of wood block tables and counter-style seating with stools. There is also a single booth tucked into a nook near the kitchen. When the weather warms, Scardina said he hopes to open an outdoor area for patio dining.

In the days after the reopening, residents of Riverwest and beyond have unleashed nearly two years of pent up desires for the deli — sending the phone ringing off the hook with holiday orders.

“We have awesome people in this neighborhood, and we’ve gotten quite a bit of response from them,” said Scardina, adding that “things have been pretty crazy” between the holidays and the reopening.

And though overwhelming, the enthusiastic response is welcomed.

“We were around the neighborhood for the last 10 years,” said Scardina, who launched the deli in 2012 alongside his parents and sister. Scardina took over the business in 2016.

“I’m not going to turn anyone down, because I get it,” he added. “I’m going to be out here long hours anyway, so I’m trying to make it happen.”

That said, Scardina asks that customers place catering orders well in advance, if possible, to avoid extra stress to all parties.

The deli is well-known for its signature sausages, take-and-bake pizzas and spiedini (skewers of breaded meat flavored with onions and bay leaves). Customers will find all of the old favorites available at the new location, as well as a new, expanded menu and daily specials that will be available after the holidays.

Other menu items include an extensive selection of Italian sandwiches and paninis, wraps and pasta dishes such as aglio e olio and pasta alla norma. The deli also serves hot appetizers including fried calzones and arancini, as well as beer, wine and soft drinks.

Scardina said an online menu and online ordering service will soon be available. Keep an eye on the Scardina Specialties website and Facebook page for updates.

Scardina Specialties is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

