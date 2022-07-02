Outpost Offers 50% Produce Discount for FoodShare Recipients
The local grocery chain is also renovating and expanding its Bay View location.
Outpost Natural Foods is partnering with Hunger Task Force to offer a 50% discount on fresh produce for Wisconsin FoodShare recipients.
All of Outpost’s stores, including its two Milwaukee locations at 2826 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. and 100-202 E. Capitol Dr., will offer the discount, dubbed Produce to the People. The discount covers all organic fruits and vegetables, which make up the bulk of Outpost’s offerings.
“It’s just such a great way to increase access to healthy fruits and vegetables, especially for people right now with high prices across the board,” she said. “For folks who are doubly impacted by that, they can access this healthy food at a really great reduced rate.”
Hunger Task Force holds a $500,000 grant from Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP) to fund programs that help increase access to fruits and vegetables for low-income families. When customers receive the 50 percent discount, Outpost is reimbursed with funding from the grant. Mittlestadt said the program will continue as long as Hunger Task Force receives grant money.
“Right now it’s working really well, and we’ll see how things shake out toward the end of the year, but I’m feeling pretty optimistic,” she said. “I’m pretty hopeful about it.”
Customers looking to participate need to show their EBT card at checkout, but can use any method of payment. Even if the balance on the card runs out, the discount will still apply.
Renovations at South Side Location
Outpost’s Bay View location is in the midst of an eight-month remodel and expansion.
The remodel will include fresh paint and new flooring, and add a central processing kitchen, additional checkout lanes, including self-checkout kiosks, new coolers for dairy and meats and an updated curbside pickup area. The increased demand for curbside pickup due to the COVID-19 pandemic made updating and improving that service a priority for the store, Mittelstadt said.
The $2.5 million remodel is locally funded through preferred owner stock investments and a loan from Waterstone bank of Wauwatosa.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.