Outpost Offers 50% Produce Discount for FoodShare Recipients

The local grocery chain is also renovating and expanding its Bay View location.

Outpost Natural Foods is partnering with Hunger Task Force to offer a 50% discount on fresh produce for Wisconsin FoodShare recipients.

All of Outpost’s stores, including its two Milwaukee locations at 2826 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. and 100-202 E. Capitol Dr., will offer the discount, dubbed Produce to the People. The discount covers all organic fruits and vegetables, which make up the bulk of Outpost’s offerings.

Since its quiet launch in May, more than 3,000 customers have participated in the discount program, purchasing approximately $70,000 in fresh produce, according to, director of community relations at Outpost. And positive feedback has been plentiful, Mittelstadt said.

“It’s just such a great way to increase access to healthy fruits and vegetables, especially for people right now with high prices across the board,” she said. “For folks who are doubly impacted by that, they can access this healthy food at a really great reduced rate.”

Hunger Task Force holds a $500,000 grant from Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP) to fund programs that help increase access to fruits and vegetables for low-income families. When customers receive the 50 percent discount, Outpost is reimbursed with funding from the grant. Mittlestadt said the program will continue as long as Hunger Task Force receives grant money.

“Right now it’s working really well, and we’ll see how things shake out toward the end of the year, but I’m feeling pretty optimistic,” she said. “I’m pretty hopeful about it.”

Customers looking to participate need to show their EBT card at checkout, but can use any method of payment. Even if the balance on the card runs out, the discount will still apply.

Renovations at South Side Location

Outpost’s Bay View location is in the midst of an eight-month remodel and expansion.

The remodel will include fresh paint and new flooring, and add a central processing kitchen, additional checkout lanes, including self-checkout kiosks, new coolers for dairy and meats and an updated curbside pickup area. The increased demand for curbside pickup due to the COVID-19 pandemic made updating and improving that service a priority for the store, Mittelstadt said.

The grocery store is also expanding into space in the building formerly occupied by Brewery Credit Union, adding approximately 4,000 square feet to the store’s footprint. Construction is expected to wrap up by October, Mittelstadt said. The store will remain open throughout the remodel.

The $2.5 million remodel is locally funded through preferred owner stock investments and a loan from Waterstone bank of Wauwatosa.