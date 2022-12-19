Taqueria el Toro Expanding to National Avenue

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A formerly-vacant building on National Avenue is slated to become the newest location for Taqueria el Toro, a family-owned Mexican restaurant.

The taqueria got its start as a mobile operation, later launching its first restaurant at 545-551 W. Historic Mitchell St. in December 2018. The business has grown to include a stand in West Allis and three food trucks.

The latest restaurant would be located at 625-631 W. National Ave. in Walker’s Point, with plans to officially open by July 2023.

The 3,400-square-foot building last housed Quimera, a Puerto Rican restaurant, but has been vacant for more than seven years. Two restaurants, Sabor Tropical and Camino, made plans to move into the building within the past few years, but neither came to fruition.

Taqueria el Toro owners Toribio Perez Martinez and Delfina Ignacio Josefa bought the building from Camino owner Casey Rataczak for $360,000 in September, just weeks after opening the West Allis stand.

The restaurant’s rapid expansion has been hectic, but good, according to Gabriela Perez Ignacio, a manager at the taqueria and daughter of the owners. “We run everywhere,” she said with a laugh.

Ahead of the restaurant’s expected opening in mid-2023, the owners plan to gut and remodel the building’s interior. New bathrooms, acoustic ceilings, dividing walls and a new bar are to be added, according to construction documents.

The updated restaurant would be able to seat up to 80 guests, featuring two dining areas as well as bar seating.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The taqueria will offer a variety of meat-stuffed tacos with options such as asada, lengua, pollo and campechanos (flank steak, chorizo and crispy chicharrónes). Tacos are available Mexican style, topped with onions and cilantro, or American style, with tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and lettuce. Other offerings include burritos, tortas, loaded potatoes and tostadas.

A liquor license for the restaurant is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. A public entertainment license indicates plans for live music performances and five amusement machines.

Following its launch, Taqueria el Toro would be open daily from 10 a.m. until bar close, according to the license application.

For more information, or to locate a food truck (cash only), visit Taqueria el Toro on Facebook.