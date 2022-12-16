Blac Bistro Owners Plan New Concept at Downtown Food Hall

Blac Bistro Asian & Seafood will join seven other vendors at Paper Table.

Since its August opening, the Paper Table food hall has seen a steady stream of new vendors hailing from all corners of the city. And though its newest concept promises dishes from under the sea and across the world, the vendor is already close at hand.

The owners of Blac Bistro, the first restaurant to launch at Paper Table, plan to open a second restaurant, Blac Bistro Asian & Seafood, at the food hall, 733-737 N. Milwaukee St.

Co-ownersandboth Milwaukee nativeshave over 15 years of experience in the food industry and operate their own catering business, Black Diamond Catering

Albert said that he sees the new concept as a chance to add versatility to the food hall, as well as showcase the range of culinary talent at Blac Bistro.

“I wanted to be able to branch into a different market and just showcase the overall talent in the same space,” he told Urban Milwaukee.

The original Blac Bistro, an Italian-Creole fusion restaurant, will continue. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the restaurant serves a wide variety of dishes, from chicken and waffles and breakfast tacos to jambalaya, shrimp scampi and cajun lobster sandwiches.

A menu for the upcoming restaurant has a similar emphasis on seafood, featuring dishes such as Firecracker Salmon with fried rice, roasted vegetables and sweet chili sauce, or the Teriyaki Shrimp Bowl with rice and seared vegetables.

Blac Bistro Asian & Seafood will also offer an assortment of sandwiches, rice bowls, scallops and steak. A full menu is available online

Following its launch, the restaurant is expected to be open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., according to the Paper Table website.

Blac Bistro Asian & Seafood will join seven other concepts operating at the food hall, including Blac Bistro, Evil Slice, Taste of Life Soul Food, Secret Hot Chicken, Poutine Stop, Po’Manz and Taqueria Zapopan.

Online ordering is available for each vendor at Paper Table. The takeout and delivery-focused food hall also accepts walk-up orders.