Le C’s Tea House Opening On Milwaukee’s East Side

Le C’s Tea House has been serving customers on Madison’s bustling State Street since 2020, offering its flavorful teas, boba and pastries to the Capitol crowd.

After nearly three years in business, the cafe is gearing up for its first expansion, with plans to launch its newest location at 1956 N. Farwell Ave. as soon as mid-January.

The updated interior will feature a white and green color scheme, lending a fresh and vibrant feel to the space, Zhong explained. The cozy cafe has limited seating for up to 20 people.

Guests familiar with Le C’s Madison menu can expect similar offerings at the new cafe. A wide selection of freshly-brewed teas — available hot or iced — includes jasmine pekoe green, white peach oolong and ceylon black.

Fresh fruit teas include kumquat lemon, pineapple orange and grapefruit green tea. A dizzying variety of boba, milk teas, tea lattes, cheese-topped teas and Yakult-based drinks will also be available. In addition to drinks, a large pastry case near the cafe’s entrance will be stocked with freshly-made breads and pastries. Mango cake, taro mochi bread, cream cheese bread and at least a dozen other tempting options will be available.

All breads and pastries will be baked fresh in Madison and delivered to Milwaukee, Zhong said. The full menu can be accessed online.

Milwaukee’s location will be the second for the cafe, but certainly not the last, according to Zhong, who said he hopes to expand even more in the coming years.

Originally from Shanghai, Zhong met one of his business partners, Zhenqi Li, through a different venture in China. The two first came to the tea business via a third partner, Shuai Wei, who was involved with Elitea, Le C’s Chicago-based sister business.

After learning the ropes, the trio branched out, launching their own, rebranded version of the original teahouse.

Zhong, who works full time in the health care field, said that the cafe is a side project. Though the business is split evenly between the three partners, Wei, a high school teacher, and his wife will be the cafe’s main operators. The owners also plan to hire a manager and other staff for day-to-day operations.

Another Madison-based business is also planning its first Milwaukee location. Just a few miles south of the future Le C’s, Grace Coffee Company is preparing to launch its newest location in the Historic Third Ward.

After its grand opening, Le C’s is expected to have daily hours from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.