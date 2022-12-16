Go Grocer Adding Second Milwaukee Location
Micro-grocery would offer local items and staples at new Brewery District outlet.
Go Grocer MKE, a small-format grocery chain, is planning to expand its Milwaukee footprint with a new location in The Brewery District. It would join a soon-to-open store in the Historic Third Ward.
“We want to become a household name for Milwaukee,” said co-owner Johnny Rivera in an interview. “We definitely want to pick out the spots that feel like they’ve kind of been pushed aside, that don’t have the daily necessities.”
Go Grocer aims to strike a balance between a high-end grocery and convenience store feel, offering the top 40 staple items as well as local brands and specialty items.
“We have almost everything that you typically need in a pinch,” he added. “So I think Brewery District, Third Ward and potentially some TBD locations that we’re still scouting are going to be perfect for Milwaukee.”
The Illinois-based grocery business proposed its first Milwaukee location earlier this year: a 1,985-square-foot retail space at 415 E. Menomonee St., in the Historic Third Ward. The upcoming shop is nearly complete, according to Rivera, who shared tentative plans for a late December or early January opening.
Milwaukee’s two upcoming stores are located at ground level of residential buildings, offering a convenient stop for everyday essentials, as well as easy access to upscale items and local goods.
Rivera said he welcomes feedback from the community, and has already employed surveys and partnerships to better understand the individual needs of each neighborhood.
Paul and Greg Stellatos founded Go Grocer in 2008. Since then, the company has grown to include nearly 20 stores throughout Chicago and its surrounding neighborhoods. Rivera and his brother, Edgar, who are family friends of the Stellatos, would co-own both Milwaukee locations.
Ross Koepsel and Hakan Hare of Founders 3 represented building owner Weidner Investment Services leasing the space.
Local purveyors interested in partnering with Go Grocer are encouraged to reach out to info@gogrocer.com.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.