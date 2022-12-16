Go Grocer Adding Second Milwaukee Location

Micro-grocery would offer local items and staples at new Brewery District outlet.

Go Grocer MKE, a small-format grocery chain, is planning to expand its Milwaukee footprint with a new location in The Brewery District. It would join a soon-to-open store in the Historic Third Ward.

“We want to become a household name for Milwaukee,” said co-owner Johnny Rivera in an interview. “We definitely want to pick out the spots that feel like they’ve kind of been pushed aside, that don’t have the daily necessities.”

The latest store would occupy a 2,430-square-foot retail space at Vigor Apartments, 926 W. Juneau Ave. Rivera said the hope is to open within the next six months.

Go Grocer aims to strike a balance between a high-end grocery and convenience store feel, offering the top 40 staple items as well as local brands and specialty items.

“We have almost everything that you typically need in a pinch,” he added. “So I think Brewery District, Third Ward and potentially some TBD locations that we’re still scouting are going to be perfect for Milwaukee.”

The Illinois-based grocery business proposed its first Milwaukee location earlier this year: a 1,985-square-foot retail space at 415 E. Menomonee St., in the Historic Third Ward. The upcoming shop is nearly complete, according to Rivera, who shared tentative plans for a late December or early January opening.

Milwaukee’s two upcoming stores are located at ground level of residential buildings, offering a convenient stop for everyday essentials, as well as easy access to upscale items and local goods.

Rivera said he welcomes feedback from the community, and has already employed surveys and partnerships to better understand the individual needs of each neighborhood.

“We want people to be able to say, ‘hey, I can go down the street and I can get everything I need for the week, or the day, and, I feel comfortable doing it because Go Grocer has the service, the hospitality and the consistency with their brand,'” he said.

Paul and Greg Stellatos founded Go Grocer in 2008. Since then, the company has grown to include nearly 20 stores throughout Chicago and its surrounding neighborhoods. Rivera and his brother, Edgar, who are family friends of the Stellatos, would co-own both Milwaukee locations.

Ross Koepsel and Hakan Hare of Founders 3 represented building owner Weidner Investment Services leasing the space.

Local purveyors interested in partnering with Go Grocer are encouraged to reach out to info@gogrocer.com.