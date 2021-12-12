The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Ron Johnson Says Unvaccinated in ‘Internment Camps’ Outside U.S.
The senator railed against the COVID-19 vaccine on a Janesville-area radio program.
Dec 10th, 2021 by Henry Redman
2. Gene’s Supper Club Still Open Despite Shootings
Police oppose its operation, council voted to close it, but owner fighting this in courts.
Dec 7th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Housing Authority Opening Low-Cost Housing Waiting Lists
Want housing assistance? Get in line ASAP starting Dec. 15.
Dec 9th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
4. County Can’t Afford Park System
Fewer local tax dollars available for parks. Officials call for new revenue sources.
Dec 3rd, 2021 by Edgar Mendez
5. City Hall: Half of Milwaukee’s Car Thefts By Children
The ‘Kia Boyz’ have helped drive ‘astronomical’ 58% increase in city’s car thefts, nearly half by kids 16 and under.
Dec 6th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Friday Photos: Van Buren’s Supernova Ascent
Two projects will reshape the newly two-lane street.
Dec 10th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
7. City Closes T Jay’s Lounge
36 shootings near bar in 2021, including a triple shooting inside tavern and bar staff involved in cleanup.
Dec 3rd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Transportation: Interstate 94 Project Cost Much Higher Than Original Estimate
Both six and eight lane options cost more than $1.2 billion and include similar dramatic overhaul of Stadium Interchange.
Dec 10th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Now Serving: Downtown Food Hall Adds Sushi, Ramen, Hot Dogs
Plus: Radio Milwaukee’s new cafe, new downtown restaurant, Redbrick Pizza closes.
Dec 6th, 2021 by Michael Holloway
10. Transportation: City Could Make Speed Humps Cheaper
Committee approves slashing cost for property owners by 69% to combat reckless driving.
Dec 6th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
2. Governor Evers Vetoes Legislation to Provide Parents with Access to Classroom Materials
WILL-supported legislation would have required districts to post classroom material online
Dec 3rd, 2021 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty
3. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
4. Will Martin Announces Candidacy for Lt. Governor of Wisconsin
Dec 6th, 2021 by Will Martin
6. East Side BID Announces New Executive Director
Nov 30th, 2021 by East Side BID
7. Hide House becomes destination spot for vintage shopping in Bay View
Dec 8th, 2021 by Press Release
8. Former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star to Attend United For Waukesha Charity Event at 3rd Street Market Hall
United For Waukesha continues to gain community support and donations
Dec 8th, 2021 by 3rd Street Market Hall
9. Vilas County Woman Sentenced for Stealing $400,000 from Elderly Victim
December 7, 2021
Dec 7th, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Justice
10. Ambulance, bus crash leaves five injured
Statement of Alderman Mark A. Borkowski December 8, 2021
Dec 8th, 2021 by Ald. Mark Borkowski
