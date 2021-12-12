Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Dec 12th, 2021 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Ron Johnson Says Unvaccinated in ‘Internment Camps’ Outside U.S.

1. Ron Johnson Says Unvaccinated in ‘Internment Camps’ Outside U.S.

The senator railed against the COVID-19 vaccine on a Janesville-area radio program.

Dec 10th, 2021 by Henry Redman

Gene’s Supper Club Still Open Despite Shootings

2. Gene’s Supper Club Still Open Despite Shootings

Police oppose its operation, council voted to close it, but owner fighting this in courts.

Dec 7th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Housing Authority Opening Low-Cost Housing Waiting Lists

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Housing Authority Opening Low-Cost Housing Waiting Lists

Want housing assistance? Get in line ASAP starting Dec. 15.

Dec 9th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

County Can’t Afford Park System

4. County Can’t Afford Park System

Fewer local tax dollars available for parks. Officials call for new revenue sources.

Dec 3rd, 2021 by Edgar Mendez

City Hall: Half of Milwaukee’s Car Thefts By Children

5. City Hall: Half of Milwaukee’s Car Thefts By Children

The ‘Kia Boyz’ have helped drive ‘astronomical’ 58% increase in city’s car thefts, nearly half by kids 16 and under.

Dec 6th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: Van Buren’s Supernova Ascent

6. Friday Photos: Van Buren’s Supernova Ascent

Two projects will reshape the newly two-lane street.

Dec 10th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

City Closes T Jay’s Lounge

7. City Closes T Jay’s Lounge

36 shootings near bar in 2021, including a triple shooting inside tavern and bar staff involved in cleanup.

Dec 3rd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: Interstate 94 Project Cost Much Higher Than Original Estimate

8. Transportation: Interstate 94 Project Cost Much Higher Than Original Estimate

Both six and eight lane options cost more than $1.2 billion and include similar dramatic overhaul of Stadium Interchange.

Dec 10th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: Downtown Food Hall Adds Sushi, Ramen, Hot Dogs

9. Now Serving: Downtown Food Hall Adds Sushi, Ramen, Hot Dogs

Plus: Radio Milwaukee’s new cafe, new downtown restaurant, Redbrick Pizza closes.

Dec 6th, 2021 by Michael Holloway

Transportation: City Could Make Speed Humps Cheaper

10. Transportation: City Could Make Speed Humps Cheaper

Committee approves slashing cost for property owners by 69% to combat reckless driving.

Dec 6th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Ron Johnson Spends Week Claiming Mouthwash Is Effective Treatment for COVID, Instead of Working for Wisconsinites

1. Ron Johnson Spends Week Claiming Mouthwash Is Effective Treatment for COVID, Instead of Working for Wisconsinites

 

Dec 10th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Governor Evers Vetoes Legislation to Provide Parents with Access to Classroom Materials

2. Governor Evers Vetoes Legislation to Provide Parents with Access to Classroom Materials

WILL-supported legislation would have required districts to post classroom material online

Dec 3rd, 2021 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

3. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Will Martin Announces Candidacy for Lt. Governor of Wisconsin

4. Will Martin Announces Candidacy for Lt. Governor of Wisconsin

 

Dec 6th, 2021 by Will Martin

UWM offers full-ride scholarships to increase diversity in tech education

5. UWM offers full-ride scholarships to increase diversity in tech education

 

Dec 2nd, 2021 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

East Side BID Announces New Executive Director

6. East Side BID Announces New Executive Director

 

Nov 30th, 2021 by East Side BID

Hide House becomes destination spot for vintage shopping in Bay View

7. Hide House becomes destination spot for vintage shopping in Bay View

 

Dec 8th, 2021 by Press Release

Former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star to Attend United For Waukesha Charity Event at 3rd Street Market Hall

8. Former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star to Attend United For Waukesha Charity Event at 3rd Street Market Hall

United For Waukesha continues to gain community support and donations

Dec 8th, 2021 by 3rd Street Market Hall

Vilas County Woman Sentenced for Stealing $400,000 from Elderly Victim

9. Vilas County Woman Sentenced for Stealing $400,000 from Elderly Victim

December 7, 2021

Dec 7th, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

Ambulance, bus crash leaves five injured

10. Ambulance, bus crash leaves five injured

Statement of Alderman Mark A. Borkowski December 8, 2021

Dec 8th, 2021 by Ald. Mark Borkowski

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us