The Week’s Greatest Hits

1. Duke’s on Water, Scooter’s Pub Suspended
Two bars will be closed Nov. 26 through Dec. 15 due to issues in police report.
Nov 15th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
2. How U.S. Marshals Came to Kenosha
Teams were shut down in Portland and sent to Kenosha protests, despite opposition of Evers, Kaul.
Apr 5th, 2021 by Isiah Holmes
3. Murphy’s Law: The Journal Sentinel’s Drastic Decline
Sunday and daily subscription numbers continue to plummet.
Nov 16th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Building Would Include Restaurant, Rooftop Event Space, Recording Studio
Fatima Laster is uplifting the Five Points neighborhood.
Nov 18th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Skywalk Between Hyatt Regency and Wisconsin Center Demolished
A new skywalk will be constructed in its place.
Nov 18th, 2021 by Annie Mattea
6. Milwaukee Officers Circulate “2020 Riot” Coins?
Department investigating whether “inappropriate” coins celebrate police response to protests.
Nov 14th, 2021 by Isiah Holmes
7. Op Ed: Why Evers Is In Trouble
A Glenn Youngkin-type Republican could beat him. But is there any GOP candidate like that in Wisconsin?
Nov 15th, 2021 by Dave Cieslewicz
8. Now Serving: New African Restaurant For East Side
Plus: New downtown lunch and brunch place. A bigger Bavette. And Foxfire Food Truck shuts down
Nov 15th, 2021 by Michael Holloway
9. City Hall: Milwaukee Adopts New Ward Map For City
New districts coming next week. Riverwest further split between two council districts.
Nov 17th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Friday Photos: Cathedral Square’s New Frame
Streetscaping project aims to beautify park, support community events.
Nov 19th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
1. New Marquette Law School Poll finds majority of Republicans across the nation favor a Trump run for president in 2024, while majority of voters overall are opposed
Nov 17th, 2021 by Marquette University
2. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
4. CBS 58 Announces Milwaukee Television Veteran Jessie Garcia as News Director
Nov 17th, 2021 by CBS 58
6. Attorney General Kaul Statement on the Verdict in Wisconsin v. Rittenhouse
November 19, 2021
Nov 19th, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Justice
7. Justice Was Never an Option
Supervisor Ryan Clancy statement on Kyle Rittenhouse verdict
Nov 19th, 2021 by Sup. Ryan Clancy
10. Gov. Evers Releases Statement Regarding Rittenhouse Verdict
Nov 19th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers
