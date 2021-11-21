Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Nov 21st, 2021 07:00 am

1. Duke’s on Water, Scooter’s Pub Suspended

Two bars will be closed Nov. 26 through Dec. 15 due to issues in police report.

Nov 15th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

2. How U.S. Marshals Came to Kenosha

Teams were shut down in Portland and sent to Kenosha protests, despite opposition of Evers, Kaul.

Apr 5th, 2021 by Isiah Holmes

3. Murphy’s Law: The Journal Sentinel’s Drastic Decline

Sunday and daily subscription numbers continue to plummet.

Nov 16th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Building Would Include Restaurant, Rooftop Event Space, Recording Studio

Fatima Laster is uplifting the Five Points neighborhood.

Nov 18th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

5. Skywalk Between Hyatt Regency and Wisconsin Center Demolished

A new skywalk will be constructed in its place.

Nov 18th, 2021 by Annie Mattea

6. Milwaukee Officers Circulate “2020 Riot” Coins?

Department investigating whether “inappropriate” coins celebrate police response to protests.

Nov 14th, 2021 by Isiah Holmes

7. Op Ed: Why Evers Is In Trouble

A Glenn Youngkin-type Republican could beat him. But is there any GOP candidate like that in Wisconsin?

Nov 15th, 2021 by Dave Cieslewicz

8. Now Serving: New African Restaurant For East Side

Plus: New downtown lunch and brunch place. A bigger Bavette. And Foxfire Food Truck shuts down

Nov 15th, 2021 by Michael Holloway

9. City Hall: Milwaukee Adopts New Ward Map For City

New districts coming next week. Riverwest further split between two council districts.

Nov 17th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

10. Friday Photos: Cathedral Square’s New Frame

Streetscaping project aims to beautify park, support community events.

Nov 19th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. New Marquette Law School Poll finds majority of Republicans across the nation favor a Trump run for president in 2024, while majority of voters overall are opposed

Please note: Complete Poll results and methodology information can be found online at law.marquette.edu/poll

Nov 17th, 2021 by Marquette University

2. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

3. Wisconsin doctor slams Sen. Ron Johnson over yet another COVID-19 vaccine disinformation panel

 

Nov 3rd, 2021 by Committee to Protect Health Care

4. CBS 58 Announces Milwaukee Television Veteran Jessie Garcia as News Director

 

Nov 17th, 2021 by CBS 58

5. The Friends of the Domes Names Christa Beall Diefenbach as Its New Executive Director

 

Nov 10th, 2021 by Friends of the Domes

6. Attorney General Kaul Statement on the Verdict in Wisconsin v. Rittenhouse

November 19, 2021

Nov 19th, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

7. Justice Was Never an Option

Supervisor Ryan Clancy statement on Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Nov 19th, 2021 by Sup. Ryan Clancy

8. Spirit Airlines Launches Four New Nonstop Destinations at MKE

 

Nov 17th, 2021 by Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

9. One Year Before the Election, Ron Johnson Is the Least Popular Statewide Elected Official After Using Time in Senate to Enrich Himself and Ignoring Needs of Wisconsinites

 

Nov 16th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

10. Gov. Evers Releases Statement Regarding Rittenhouse Verdict

 

Nov 19th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

