The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Nov 14th, 2021 09:38 am

Murphy’s Law: The Arrogance of Aaron Rodgers

His deceitful, irresponsible handling of COVID-19 protocols has become a political issue.

Nov 8th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy

Dining: Stone Creek Closing Bay View Cafe

UPDATE: DNS confirms wall is not at “imminent risk” of collapse, is rescinding order.

Nov 10th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: A New West Side BBQ Restaurant

Plus: Nomad’s new coffeehouse. Yet another Crumbls Cookies. And a historic West Allis restaurant.

Nov 8th, 2021 by Michael Holloway

Transportation: Should City Buy 30th Street Railroad Line?

Bauman pushes idea. Move would clear way for bike trail and commuter rail line.

Nov 10th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Port Seeks To Develop Cruise Ship Dock

Seeks partner to develop rare bare-ground lakefront site, perhaps for recreational or entertainment uses.

Nov 8th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

The Battle for Lake Michigan’s Shoreline

As water levels surge, Wisconsinites erecting walls. But that could hurt downstream beaches.

Nov 7th, 2021 by Mario Koran

Friday Photos: 321 Jefferson Fills Up

New Third Ward apartment building appears to be drawing tenants.

Nov 12th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Plenty of Horne: Giannis and Thanasis Buy Two Greek Villas

Each worth $1.5 to $2 million. With a swimming pool, ocean beach and soon, signature golf courses.

Nov 9th, 2021 by Michael Horne

Eyes on Milwaukee: Furniture Store To Become Apartments

118-year old Paul Weise store on Farwell will become 11 apartments.

Nov 9th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: Bay View Trades One Road Closure For Another

Kinnickinnic Avenue will be closed for bridge repair. KK Can Opener has damaged at least 10 trucks since August 1.

Nov 12th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Wisconsin doctor slams Sen. Ron Johnson over yet another COVID-19 vaccine disinformation panel

Nov 3rd, 2021 by Committee to Protect Health Care

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Gov. Evers Announces WHEDA Executive Director and CEO Altoro Leaving Administration, Accepting Position in Biden Administration

Nov 8th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

Expressing Disappointment in Rep. Ortiz-Velez for Carrying Water for Republican Speaker Robin Vos at the Expense of Our Constituents

Statement of Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa November 11, 2021

Nov 11th, 2021 by Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa

Radical Rebecca Kleefisch Crashes and Burns On School Board Recall

Nov 3rd, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

The Friends of the Domes Names Christa Beall Diefenbach as Its New Executive Director

Nov 10th, 2021 by Friends of the Domes

MPD Arrests Suspect Regarding the Shooting of a Housing Authority Employee

Nov 10th, 2021 by Milwaukee Police Department

Milwaukee Public Museum Offers Free Admission to All Wisconsin Tribal Members in Recognition of Native American Heritage Month

Nov 11th, 2021 by Milwaukee Public Museum

Sen. Larson, Rep. Brostoff introduce bill to repeal punitive “death tax” on poor Wisconsinites

Nov 10th, 2021 by State Sen. Chris Larson

Historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Will Deliver for Milwaukee

10. Historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Will Deliver for Milwaukee

Statement of Common Council President Cavalier Johnson November 6, 2021

Nov 6th, 2021 by Common Council President Cavalier Johnson

