The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Murphy’s Law: The Arrogance of Aaron Rodgers
His deceitful, irresponsible handling of COVID-19 protocols has become a political issue.
Nov 8th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy
2. Dining: Stone Creek Closing Bay View Cafe
UPDATE: DNS confirms wall is not at “imminent risk” of collapse, is rescinding order.
Nov 10th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Now Serving: A New West Side BBQ Restaurant
Plus: Nomad’s new coffeehouse. Yet another Crumbls Cookies. And a historic West Allis restaurant.
Nov 8th, 2021 by Michael Holloway
4. Transportation: Should City Buy 30th Street Railroad Line?
Bauman pushes idea. Move would clear way for bike trail and commuter rail line.
Nov 10th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Port Seeks To Develop Cruise Ship Dock
Seeks partner to develop rare bare-ground lakefront site, perhaps for recreational or entertainment uses.
Nov 8th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
6. The Battle for Lake Michigan’s Shoreline
As water levels surge, Wisconsinites erecting walls. But that could hurt downstream beaches.
Nov 7th, 2021 by Mario Koran
7. Friday Photos: 321 Jefferson Fills Up
New Third Ward apartment building appears to be drawing tenants.
Nov 12th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Plenty of Horne: Giannis and Thanasis Buy Two Greek Villas
Each worth $1.5 to $2 million. With a swimming pool, ocean beach and soon, signature golf courses.
Nov 9th, 2021 by Michael Horne
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Furniture Store To Become Apartments
118-year old Paul Weise store on Farwell will become 11 apartments.
Nov 9th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Transportation: Bay View Trades One Road Closure For Another
Kinnickinnic Avenue will be closed for bridge repair. KK Can Opener has damaged at least 10 trucks since August 1.
Nov 12th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
4. Expressing Disappointment in Rep. Ortiz-Velez for Carrying Water for Republican Speaker Robin Vos at the Expense of Our Constituents
Statement of Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa November 11, 2021
Nov 11th, 2021 by Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa
10. Historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Will Deliver for Milwaukee
Statement of Common Council President Cavalier Johnson November 6, 2021
Nov 6th, 2021 by Common Council President Cavalier Johnson
