New Faces in New Places

Gov. Evers Appoints Kristela Cervera as Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge

Oct 29th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

LGBTQ Nation names Michail Takach “2021 Hometown Hero”

National award celebrates community activism and advancement

Oct 29th, 2021 by Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project

Marquette nursing professor named American Academy of Nursing Fellow

Dr. Norah Johnson, associate professor in Marquette University’s College of Nursing, was named a Fellow for the American Academy of Nursing.

Oct 28th, 2021 by Marquette University

Kids from Wisconsin Growth Trajectory – Appointment of New Position

Kids from Wisconsin is pleased to announce the hiring of Tina Weiss as Director of Development.

Oct 28th, 2021 by Kids From Wisconsin

Jeff Yabuki Appointed Chair of Milwaukee Art Museum Board of Trustees

Milwaukee Business and Civic Leader to lead the Board of Trustees.

Oct 28th, 2021 by Milwaukee Art Museum

Ryan Companies Hires Eric Nordeen as Vice President of Development

22-year development and capital markets veteran to drive firm’s expansion in Milwaukee, Madison, Wis., and Southeast Wisconsin

Oct 28th, 2021 by Ryan Companies

Compass Expands Into Lake Country With No. 1 Agent

JJ Hausmann joins Compass as founding Lake Country agent

Oct 28th, 2021 by Compass

Creative Director Gary Mueller to be Inducted into Wisconsin Advertising Hall of Fame

Oct 27th, 2021 by Serve Marketing

K9 Bane and Detective Holly McManus Named 2021 First Responders of the Year

St. Francis Police Department’s first canine officer and his handler honored at Capitol ceremony

Oct 27th, 2021 by State Rep. Christine Sinicki

Sheboygan native Honored as BizTimes Notable Woman in Insurance

West Bend Mutual Insurance’s Heather Dunn recognized for outstanding leadership

Oct 27th, 2021 by West Bend Mutual Insurance Company

Gerron Jordan Named Live Desk Anchor of “WISN 12 News This Morning”

Midwestern native joins WISN 12 News on weekday mornings

Oct 27th, 2021 by WISN 12

WWBIC Names Christina Knudsen as Vice President of Development & Communications

Oct 26th, 2021 by Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.

Attorney Michael Hupy Receives National Board of Trial Advocacy 2021 President’s Award

Oct 25th, 2021 by Hupy and Abraham, S.C.

Public radio innovator Tarik Moody hired as Program Director for Radio Milwaukee’s New Urban Alternative Channel

Moody’s “Rhythm Lab Radio” program has pioneered the Urban Alternative format nationally

Oct 25th, 2021 by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee

Investor, mentor Bob Wood is 2021 inductee to Tech Council’s ‘Investor Hall of Fame’

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Technology Council

Gov. Evers Appoints Karl Hayes as Vilas County District Attorney

Oct 22nd, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

Dr. Victor Amaya will serve as the new president of the Milwaukee-based nonprofit research group, Data You Can Use

Oct 22nd, 2021 by Data You Can Use

Diane Beckley Milner Selected to Lead Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives at Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter

Oct 20th, 2021 by Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter

Marquette Business dean honored for leadership by ACG Wisconsin

Tim Hanley was named the recipient of the 2021 Leadership Award by the Association for Corporate Growth – Wisconsin Chapter.

Oct 14th, 2021 by Marquette University

Ampersand Marketing Welcomes Christy Gerharz as New Employee

Oct 12th, 2021 by Ampersand

AACCW CEO Ossie Kendrix Jr. receives Herb Kohl Champion Award

Safe & Sound salutes Kendrix’s visionary leadership as a champion for change

Oct 12th, 2021 by African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin

Milwaukee business & community leader appointed to AARP Wisconsin’s top volunteer leadership council

AARP Wisconsin today announces the appointment of Terrence R. Moore of Milwaukee to its Executive Council.

Oct 11th, 2021 by AARP Wisconsin

St. Francis Children’s Center Honors Four Community Leaders at Annual Leading Lights Awards Banquet

Dr.John R. Raymond, Sr., of the Medical College of Wisconsin will receive the Humanitarian Award.

Oct 9th, 2021 by St. Francis Children’s Center

New Managing Director to Lead Focus on Energy®

Lisa Stefanik brings comprehensive energy policy experience in return to program

Oct 8th, 2021 by Focus on Energy

The Water Council Strategically Expands Board of Directors

Lafayette L. Crump, Milwaukee commissioner of city development; Robert J. Pagano Jr., president and CEO of Boston-based Watts Water Technologies; and Emilio Tenuta, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer at St. Paul, Minn.-based Ecolab, will join the board effective immediately.

Oct 7th, 2021 by The Water Council

Marcus Hotels & Resorts Promotes Steve Hilton to Senior Vice President of Operations

Oct 6th, 2021 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Attorneys Named in 2022 Best Lawyers in the Midwest Issue

Oct 6th, 2021 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

Milwaukee Bucks Name Dave Koehn as Radio Play-By-Play Announcer

Oct 5th, 2021 by Milwaukee Bucks

Marquette University physical therapy professor receives $1.9 million NIH High-Risk, High-Reward Research grant

Dr. Jacob J. Capin has been awarded a $1.9 million grant from the National Institutes of Health High-Risk, High-Reward Research program.

Oct 5th, 2021 by Marquette University

DHS Announces the Hire of the Director of the Office of Health Equity

Dr. Michelle Robinson to serve as the first director of the newly formed office

Oct 5th, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Marquette hires Laiya Thomas as new director of Educational Opportunity Program

Oct 4th, 2021 by Marquette University

Regents announce University Staff Excellence Awards for 2021

Brenda Cullin, Academic Department Associate/Office Manager, Department of Economics, UW-Milwaukee.

Oct 4th, 2021 by University of Wisconsin System

