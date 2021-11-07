Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Nov 7th, 2021 07:32 am

Eyes on Milwaukee: Stamper Wants Rat Inspections Of Excavations

Could the city possibly check every construction project for rat infestations?

Nov 2nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: Van Buren Will Become Two Lane Street

New bike lanes and parallel parking added, as four lanes for cars reduced to two.

Nov 1st, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE Listing: Must-See Riverfront Townhome

Features a spacious living room, granite counters, custom cabinets, stainless appliances and a private boat slip.

Nov 2nd, 2021 by Urban Milwaukee

High Speed Rail for Milwaukee, Madison?

Cities identified in federal study as key links in expanded rail network in Midwest.

Oct 30th, 2021 by Diane Bezucha

Eyes on Milwaukee: Bay View Funeral Home Sold As Development Opportunity

Niemann/Suminski funeral home now owned by investment group led by Tim Olson.

Nov 4th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: FlixBus Buys Greyhound

German startup now among the biggest bus companies in US, with trips from Milwaukee.

Nov 2nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: 7 Milwaukee Affordable Housing Projects Win Funding

Federal Home Loan Bank grants will close financing gaps.

Nov 4th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: KK River Oak Leaf Expansion Planned

Bike trail would run between S. 27th St. and S. 16th St. on the south side of the river.

Nov 2nd, 2021 by Graham Kilmer

Dining: Big Daddy’s BBQ Is Messy But Good

Tender, moist, smoky meats at Riverwest joint. But how about some napkins?

Oct 28th, 2021 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Friday Photos: The Walker’s Point Swimming Pool

Mandel’s new apartment building will soon start to rise from large hole.

Nov 5th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Radical Rebecca Kleefisch Crashes and Burns On School Board Recall

Nov 3rd, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Wisconsin doctor slams Sen. Ron Johnson over yet another COVID-19 vaccine disinformation panel

Nov 3rd, 2021 by Committee to Protect Health Care

Veterans Day Parade Returns to the Streets of Milwaukee Celebrating Wisconsin Veterans and Families

3. Veterans Day Parade Returns to the Streets of Milwaukee Celebrating Wisconsin Veterans and Families

The 2021 Wisconsin Veterans Day Celebration will include revival of the Veterans Day Parade followed by inaugural Veterans Day Festival

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce

Biden Vaccine Mandate is Overreach of Power

Nov 4th, 2021 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Gov. Evers Appoints Kristela Cervera as Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge

Oct 29th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

As SCOTUS Hears TX Abortion Case, Wisconsinites Are Reminded of Ron Johnson’s Anti-Choice Record

Johnson Previously Stated if an Individual Doesn’t Like the Abortion Law in Their State, They “Can Move”

Nov 1st, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Hate Has No Place at City Hall

Statement of Alderman Scott Spiker November 2, 2021

Nov 2nd, 2021 by Ald. Scott Spiker

Trunk or Treat…It’s About the Children and Community Festival happening Sunday

Oct 29th, 2021 by Ald. Milele Coggs

Racine County Sheriff’s Department Admits to Breaking the Law During Press Conference

Oct 28th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

