The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Construction Begins On World’s Tallest Timber Tower
Ascent, a 25-story apartment tower, will be tallest mass timber building in the world.
Aug 31st, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside the KinetiK Apartments in Bay View
New, uniquely-shaped apartment building is about “play” and “joy” — and views.
Sep 2nd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
3. The Rock Sports Complex: Franklin Finally Addresses Noise Pollution
After years of residents’ complaints and pressure from Milwaukee County, Franklin city officials take action on sports complex.
Aug 31st, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
4. Friday Photos: Construction Underway on Largest New, Urban Manufacturing Plant in US
Komatsu Mining building $285 million manufacturing and office complex in Harbor District.
Sep 4th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Taverns: Buffalo Wild Wings Closing?
The lease for the chain’s Water Street location is up in January.
Sep 4th, 2020 by Michael Holloway
6. Milwaukee Walks: Government Pier Has Stunning Views
The pier stretching a half-mile into Lake Michigan offers some of the city’s best views
Aug 30th, 2020 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
7. City Hall: Health Commissioner Kowalik Resigns
Led the department’s turnaround after lead crisis. Will take Washington D.C. job.
Sep 2nd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Recall Effort Launched Against Evers
Organizers oppose his policies on pandemic and Kenosha unrest.
Aug 30th, 2020 by Shawn Johnson
9. Murphy’s Law: David Clarke a Key Part of Bannon Scam
Ex-sheriff not indicted but was key fundraiser for We Build the Wall group accused of fraud.
Aug 26th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
10. Plats and Parcels: New Land Plans Walker’s Point Project
Plus: Community boatyard renovated + a roundup of the week’s real estate news.
Aug 30th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Milestone: BelAir Cantina’s 3,000 Sq. Ft. Addition at The Corners of Brookfield Opens
New space opens to the public today, Sept. 4, as additional renovations are made to former space; full restaurant grand reopening slated for October
Sep 4th, 2020 by The Corners of Brookfield
3. Kenosha Mayor Calls on Governor’s Office, Members of the Community to Help the City Rebuild
Mayor Antaramian requests $30 million to help cover damages and revitalize the community
Aug 30th, 2020 by Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian
5. Statement from the Kenosha Police Department
Aug 26th, 2020 by Kenosha Police Department
7. Statement from Mayor Antaramian
Sep 1st, 2020 by Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian
8. Gov. Evers Announces Additional CARES Act Funds for Early Care and Education
Personal protective equipment will also be available soon for regulated child care providers
Sep 3rd, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers
9. UPDATE: Kenosha Officer Involved Shooting
September 1, 2020
Sep 1st, 2020 by Josh Kaul
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsAug 30th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsAug 23rd, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsAug 16th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee