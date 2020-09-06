Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Sep 6th, 2020 08:00 am

Eyes on Milwaukee: Construction Begins On World’s Tallest Timber Tower

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Construction Begins On World’s Tallest Timber Tower

Ascent, a 25-story apartment tower, will be tallest mass timber building in the world.

Aug 31st, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside the KinetiK Apartments in Bay View

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside the KinetiK Apartments in Bay View

New, uniquely-shaped apartment building is about “play” and “joy” — and views.

Sep 2nd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

The Rock Sports Complex: Franklin Finally Addresses Noise Pollution

3. The Rock Sports Complex: Franklin Finally Addresses Noise Pollution

After years of residents’ complaints and pressure from Milwaukee County, Franklin city officials take action on sports complex.

Aug 31st, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Friday Photos: Construction Underway on Largest New, Urban Manufacturing Plant in US

4. Friday Photos: Construction Underway on Largest New, Urban Manufacturing Plant in US

Komatsu Mining building $285 million manufacturing and office complex in Harbor District.

Sep 4th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Taverns: Buffalo Wild Wings Closing?

5. Taverns: Buffalo Wild Wings Closing?

The lease for the chain’s Water Street location is up in January.

Sep 4th, 2020 by Michael Holloway

Milwaukee Walks: Government Pier Has Stunning Views

6. Milwaukee Walks: Government Pier Has Stunning Views

The pier stretching a half-mile into Lake Michigan offers some of the city’s best views

Aug 30th, 2020 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

City Hall: Health Commissioner Kowalik Resigns

7. City Hall: Health Commissioner Kowalik Resigns

Led the department’s turnaround after lead crisis. Will take Washington D.C. job.

Sep 2nd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Recall Effort Launched Against Evers

8. Recall Effort Launched Against Evers

Organizers oppose his policies on pandemic and Kenosha unrest.

Aug 30th, 2020 by Shawn Johnson

Murphy’s Law: David Clarke a Key Part of Bannon Scam

9. Murphy’s Law: David Clarke a Key Part of Bannon Scam

Ex-sheriff not indicted but was key fundraiser for We Build the Wall group accused of fraud.

Aug 26th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

Plats and Parcels: New Land Plans Walker’s Point Project

10. Plats and Parcels: New Land Plans Walker’s Point Project

Plus: Community boatyard renovated + a roundup of the week’s real estate news.

Aug 30th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Statement on Trump’s Announced Visit to Kenosha

1. Democratic Party of Wisconsin Statement on Trump’s Announced Visit to Kenosha

 

Aug 29th, 2020 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Milestone: BelAir Cantina’s 3,000 Sq. Ft. Addition at The Corners of Brookfield Opens

2. Milestone: BelAir Cantina’s 3,000 Sq. Ft. Addition at The Corners of Brookfield Opens

New space opens to the public today, Sept. 4, as additional renovations are made to former space; full restaurant grand reopening slated for October

Sep 4th, 2020 by The Corners of Brookfield

Kenosha Mayor Calls on Governor’s Office, Members of the Community to Help the City Rebuild

3. Kenosha Mayor Calls on Governor’s Office, Members of the Community to Help the City Rebuild

Mayor Antaramian requests $30 million to help cover damages and revitalize the community

Aug 30th, 2020 by Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian

City of Milwaukee Arts Board announces 2020 Mildred L. Harpole Artists of the Year and Friends of the Arts Awards

4. City of Milwaukee Arts Board announces 2020 Mildred L. Harpole Artists of the Year and Friends of the Arts Awards

 

Aug 28th, 2020 by City of Milwaukee Arts Board

Statement from the Kenosha Police Department

5. Statement from the Kenosha Police Department

 

Aug 26th, 2020 by Kenosha Police Department

MPD grieves the death of Community Service Officer Naeem Sarosh

6. MPD grieves the death of Community Service Officer Naeem Sarosh

 

Sep 1st, 2020 by Milwaukee Police Department

Statement from Mayor Antaramian

7. Statement from Mayor Antaramian

 

Sep 1st, 2020 by Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian

Gov. Evers Announces Additional CARES Act Funds for Early Care and Education

8. Gov. Evers Announces Additional CARES Act Funds for Early Care and Education

Personal protective equipment will also be available soon for regulated child care providers

Sep 3rd, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

UPDATE: Kenosha Officer Involved Shooting

9. UPDATE: Kenosha Officer Involved Shooting

September 1, 2020

Sep 1st, 2020 by Josh Kaul

Statement from the Kenosha Police Department Regarding U-Haul Truck

10. Statement from the Kenosha Police Department Regarding U-Haul Truck

 

Sep 1st, 2020 by Kenosha Police Department

