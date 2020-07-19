The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. WI Daily: Milwaukee Has Worst COVID-19 Outbreak In State, Gap Widening
821 new cases reported in Wisconsin on Wednesday.
Jul 15th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
2. WI Daily: COVID-19 Early Indicators Are “Very Troubling”
Medical College of Wisconsin CEO warns of accelerating spread of COVID-19. Positive case rate has increased for 25 days.
Jul 13th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Yo Ho Ho, Buy a Pirate Barge!
6,000-square-foot barge for sale, mateys. Flame-breathing dragons not included.
Jul 11th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
4. COVID-19 Growing Fastest in Suburbs
Milwaukee County suburbs outpacing city in transmission rate, but both are climbing.
Jul 16th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
5. City Hall: Milwaukee Adopts Mask Mandate
Council unanimously adopts indoor and outdoor mandate. Goes into effect Thursday.
Jul 13th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Why Are Bars Still Open?
They are key spreaders of COVID-19. So why are city and county health officials okay with bars being open?
Jul 14th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
7. Op Ed: The Tale of Two Milwaukees
Oft-used phrase helps explain the disinvestment in Black neighborhoods.
Jul 12th, 2020 by Yui Hashimoto
8. Wisconsin Has Fastest COVID-19 Spread In U.S.
New study has alarming figures, with spread coming since state shutdown ended.
Jul 7th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Suspected Sex Trafficking House Burned
Crowd surrounds house at 40th and Lloyd believed to be connected to missing children.
Jun 23rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Service Estimates COVID-19 Exposure Risk at Gatherings
A gathering of 100 people in Milwaukee County is given a 97% chance of having COVID-19 positive attendee.
Jul 17th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
Polack
1. New Poll Shows Competitive in Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District
Biden and Trump Are Tied in the Presidential Race
Jul 13th, 2020 by Roger Polack
2. Current openings make no sense, and the public deserves answers
Statement from Alderman Michael J. Murphy July 17, 2020
Jul 17th, 2020 by Ald. Michael Murphy
3. Israel Ramón Announces his Candidacy for Milwaukee County Register of Deeds
Sep 28th, 2019 by Israel Ramón
4. Register of Deeds Israel Ramón Statement on Predecessor Guilty Plea
Ramón working to move Milwaukee County forward, addresses issues from previous administration
Jun 26th, 2020 by Israel Ramón
5. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Announces Resignation of Milwaukee County Emergency Management Director Christine Westrich
Director Westrich to resign from the Office of Emergency Management effective Monday, August 3
Jul 17th, 2020 by County Executive David Crowley
6. Milwaukee Public Schools Releases School Reopening Recommendation
District to present reopening plan to Milwaukee Board of School Directors
Jul 13th, 2020 by Milwaukee Public Schools
7. First-Time Candidate Reports Big Fundraising Success
Jul 15th, 2020 by Deb Andraca
8. Register of Deeds Israel Ramón Announces Early List of Endorsements
Elected officials from across Milwaukee County, state, support Ramón
Jun 24th, 2020 by Israel Ramón
