Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jul 19th, 2020 08:00 am
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Most popular articles in the past week.

WI Daily: Milwaukee Has Worst COVID-19 Outbreak In State, Gap Widening

1. WI Daily: Milwaukee Has Worst COVID-19 Outbreak In State, Gap Widening

821 new cases reported in Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Jul 15th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

WI Daily: COVID-19 Early Indicators Are “Very Troubling”

2. WI Daily: COVID-19 Early Indicators Are “Very Troubling”

Medical College of Wisconsin CEO warns of accelerating spread of COVID-19. Positive case rate has increased for 25 days.

Jul 13th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Yo Ho Ho, Buy a Pirate Barge!

3. Yo Ho Ho, Buy a Pirate Barge!

6,000-square-foot barge for sale, mateys. Flame-breathing dragons not included.

Jul 11th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

COVID-19 Growing Fastest in Suburbs

4. COVID-19 Growing Fastest in Suburbs

Milwaukee County suburbs outpacing city in transmission rate, but both are climbing.

Jul 16th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

City Hall: Milwaukee Adopts Mask Mandate

5. City Hall: Milwaukee Adopts Mask Mandate

Council unanimously adopts indoor and outdoor mandate. Goes into effect Thursday.

Jul 13th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Why Are Bars Still Open?

6. Why Are Bars Still Open?

They are key spreaders of COVID-19. So why are city and county health officials okay with bars being open?

Jul 14th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Op Ed: The Tale of Two Milwaukees

7. Op Ed: The Tale of Two Milwaukees

Oft-used phrase helps explain the disinvestment in Black neighborhoods.

Jul 12th, 2020 by Yui Hashimoto

Wisconsin Has Fastest COVID-19 Spread In U.S.

8. Wisconsin Has Fastest COVID-19 Spread In U.S.

New study has alarming figures, with spread coming since state shutdown ended.

Jul 7th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Suspected Sex Trafficking House Burned

9. Suspected Sex Trafficking House Burned

Crowd surrounds house at 40th and Lloyd believed to be connected to missing children.

Jun 23rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Service Estimates COVID-19 Exposure Risk at Gatherings

10. Service Estimates COVID-19 Exposure Risk at Gatherings

A gathering of 100 people in Milwaukee County is given a 97% chance of having COVID-19 positive attendee.

Jul 17th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

New Poll Shows Polack Competitive in Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District

Polack 

1. New Poll Shows Competitive in Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District

Biden and Trump Are Tied in the Presidential Race

Jul 13th, 2020 by Roger Polack

Current openings make no sense, and the public deserves answers

2. Current openings make no sense, and the public deserves answers

Statement from Alderman Michael J. Murphy July 17, 2020

Jul 17th, 2020 by Ald. Michael Murphy

Israel Ramón Announces his Candidacy for Milwaukee County Register of Deeds

3. Israel Ramón Announces his Candidacy for Milwaukee County Register of Deeds

 

Sep 28th, 2019 by Israel Ramón

Register of Deeds Israel Ramón Statement on Predecessor Guilty Plea

4. Register of Deeds Israel Ramón Statement on Predecessor Guilty Plea

Ramón working to move Milwaukee County forward, addresses issues from previous administration

Jun 26th, 2020 by Israel Ramón

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Announces Resignation of Milwaukee County Emergency Management Director Christine Westrich

5. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Announces Resignation of Milwaukee County Emergency Management Director Christine Westrich

Director Westrich to resign from the Office of Emergency Management effective Monday, August 3

Jul 17th, 2020 by County Executive David Crowley

Milwaukee Public Schools Releases School Reopening Recommendation

6. Milwaukee Public Schools Releases School Reopening Recommendation

District to present reopening plan to Milwaukee Board of School Directors

Jul 13th, 2020 by Milwaukee Public Schools

First-Time Candidate Reports Big Fundraising Success

7. First-Time Candidate Reports Big Fundraising Success

 

Jul 15th, 2020 by Deb Andraca

Register of Deeds Israel Ramón Announces Early List of Endorsements

8. Register of Deeds Israel Ramón Announces Early List of Endorsements

Elected officials from across Milwaukee County, state, support Ramón

Jun 24th, 2020 by Israel Ramón

The City of Milwaukee Phase 4 Assessment Update—MKE Cares mask ordinance in effect & clarification on school openings

9. The City of Milwaukee Phase 4 Assessment Update—MKE Cares mask ordinance in effect & clarification on school openings

 

Jul 17th, 2020 by City of Milwaukee Health Department

Wisconsin Sues Pharmaceutical Company Alleging Company Knowingly Underpaid Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Medicaid Rebates

10. Wisconsin Sues Pharmaceutical Company Alleging Company Knowingly Underpaid Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Medicaid Rebates

 

Jul 16th, 2020 by Josh Kaul

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us