New Faces in New Places

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Medical College of Wisconsin Names Leader of Cancer Center
Gustavo W. Leone, PhD has been named as director of the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center.
Jan 31st, 2020 by Medical College of Wisconsin
Karen Brusubardis-Williams February Artist-in-Residence at Cedarburg Cultural Center
Her “Particle Landscape” paintings have an unmistakable and immediately recognizable style. “They exist at the intersection of memory and imagination”-Williams-Brusbardis.
Jan 30th, 2020 by Cedarburg Cultural Center
EUA Announces Leadership Promotions
Jan 30th, 2020 by Eppstein Uhen Architects
Brent Maher Promoted to Chief Technology Officer at Johnson Financial Group
Mark Ward Joins Company as New Chief Information Security Officer
Jan 29th, 2020 by Johnson Financial Group
Marquette doctoral student named Aurora Research Institute Colton Scholar
Christopher Beal, a doctoral student at Marquette University, was named Aurora Research Institute’s first Colton Scholar in Cardiology Research.
Jan 28th, 2020 by Marquette University
The Council on Foundations names Kenneth Robertson to 2020 Career Pathways cohort
Program creates diversity pipeline for next-gen executives in philanthropy
Jan 28th, 2020 by Greater Milwaukee Foundation
raSmith Welcomes Paul Ford as Structural Bridge Engineer
Ford brings to raSmith experience in designing and inspecting bridges for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and local government
Jan 28th, 2020 by raSmith
Graham Baxter Joins Johnson Financial Group as Vice President, Wealth Advisor
Baxter comes to Johnson Financial Group with 15 years of experience in financial services.
Jan 27th, 2020 by Johnson Financial Group
Wisconsin Dental Association Foundation Elects Dr. Christine Tempas as President
Dr. Christine S. Tempas, a retired general dentist and resident of Sheboygan Falls, Wis., has been elected president of the Wisconsin Dental Association Foundation.
Jan 23rd, 2020 by Wisconsin Dental Association
Milwaukee PBS Adds New Talent To Its Fundraising Team
Rob Seligmann joined Milwaukee PBS as its Director of Corporate Relations
Jan 21st, 2020 by Milwaukee PBS
La Macchia Group Announces New President, CFO, Succession Plans
Tom Kennedy has been named President, Scott Fulton has joined the firm as CFO and Benjamin La Macchia and Dave Throndson have been named future ownership successors.
Jan 21st, 2020 by Press Release
Westown Association Announces Three Elections to Board of Directors
Andy Cordes, Pat Kressin and Megan Suardini were each elected to serve three-year terms, effective on January 9.
Jan 16th, 2020 by Westown Association
New Season of Wisconsin Foodie Debuts New Host Chef Luke Zahm
New Episodes of Wisconsin Foodie Air Thursdays on Public Television Starting January 16
Jan 15th, 2020 by Wisconsin Foodie
Husch Blackwell Lands Two Healthcare Groups in Wisconsin
Major Expansion Includes 12 Attorneys in Madison
Jan 13th, 2020 by Husch Blackwell
SmithGroup Announces Leadership Changes for Wisconsin Locations
SmithGroup has promoted Gregg Calpino to office director and Tom Rogers to Urban Design & Waterfront studio leader for the firm’s offices in Madison and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Jan 9th, 2020 by SmithGroup