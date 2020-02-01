New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

raSmith Welcomes Paul Ford as Structural Bridge Engineer Ford brings to raSmith experience in designing and inspecting bridges for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and local government Jan 28th, 2020 by raSmith

La Macchia Group Announces New President, CFO, Succession Plans Tom Kennedy has been named President, Scott Fulton has joined the firm as CFO and Benjamin La Macchia and Dave Throndson have been named future ownership successors. Jan 21st, 2020 by Press Release