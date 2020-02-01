Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Feb 1st, 2020 05:25 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Medical College of Wisconsin Names Leader of Cancer Center

Medical College of Wisconsin Names Leader of Cancer Center

Gustavo W. Leone, PhD has been named as director of the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center.

Jan 31st, 2020 by Medical College of Wisconsin

Karen Brusubardis-Williams February Artist-in-Residence at Cedarburg Cultural Center

Karen Brusubardis-Williams February Artist-in-Residence at Cedarburg Cultural Center

Her “Particle Landscape” paintings have an unmistakable and immediately recognizable style. “They exist at the intersection of memory and imagination”-Williams-Brusbardis.

Jan 30th, 2020 by Cedarburg Cultural Center

EUA Announces Leadership Promotions

EUA Announces Leadership Promotions

 

Jan 30th, 2020 by Eppstein Uhen Architects

Brent Maher Promoted to Chief Technology Officer at Johnson Financial Group

Brent Maher Promoted to Chief Technology Officer at Johnson Financial Group

Mark Ward Joins Company as New Chief Information Security Officer

Jan 29th, 2020 by Johnson Financial Group

Marquette doctoral student named Aurora Research Institute Colton Scholar

Marquette doctoral student named Aurora Research Institute Colton Scholar

Christopher Beal, a doctoral student at Marquette University, was named Aurora Research Institute’s first Colton Scholar in Cardiology Research.

Jan 28th, 2020 by Marquette University

The Council on Foundations names Kenneth Robertson to 2020 Career Pathways cohort

The Council on Foundations names Kenneth Robertson to 2020 Career Pathways cohort

Program creates diversity pipeline for next-gen executives in philanthropy

Jan 28th, 2020 by Greater Milwaukee Foundation

raSmith Welcomes Paul Ford as Structural Bridge Engineer

raSmith Welcomes Paul Ford as Structural Bridge Engineer

Ford brings to raSmith experience in designing and inspecting bridges for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and local government

Jan 28th, 2020 by raSmith

WHEDA CEO Altoro gains national honors with two new advisory roles

WHEDA CEO Altoro gains national honors with two new advisory roles

 

Jan 27th, 2020 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority

WisDOT Secretary-designee Thompson selected to chair regional transportation group

WisDOT Secretary-designee Thompson selected to chair regional transportation group

 

Jan 27th, 2020 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Graham Baxter Joins Johnson Financial Group as Vice President, Wealth Advisor

Graham Baxter Joins Johnson Financial Group as Vice President, Wealth Advisor

Baxter comes to Johnson Financial Group with 15 years of experience in financial services.

Jan 27th, 2020 by Johnson Financial Group

Wisconsin Dental Association Foundation Elects Dr. Christine Tempas as President

Wisconsin Dental Association Foundation Elects Dr. Christine Tempas as President

Dr. Christine S. Tempas, a retired general dentist and resident of Sheboygan Falls, Wis., has been elected president of the Wisconsin Dental Association Foundation.

Jan 23rd, 2020 by Wisconsin Dental Association

Milwaukee PBS Adds New Talent To Its Fundraising Team

Milwaukee PBS Adds New Talent To Its Fundraising Team

Rob Seligmann joined Milwaukee PBS as its Director of Corporate Relations

Jan 21st, 2020 by Milwaukee PBS

La Macchia Group Announces New President, CFO, Succession Plans

La Macchia Group Announces New President, CFO, Succession Plans

Tom Kennedy has been named President, Scott Fulton has joined the firm as CFO and Benjamin La Macchia and Dave Throndson have been named future ownership successors.

Jan 21st, 2020 by Press Release

Westown Association Announces Three Elections to Board of Directors

Westown Association Announces Three Elections to Board of Directors

Andy Cordes, Pat Kressin and Megan Suardini were each elected to serve three-year terms, effective on January 9.

Jan 16th, 2020 by Westown Association

New Season of Wisconsin Foodie Debuts New Host Chef Luke Zahm

New Season of Wisconsin Foodie Debuts New Host Chef Luke Zahm

New Episodes of Wisconsin Foodie Air Thursdays on Public Television Starting January 16

Jan 15th, 2020 by Wisconsin Foodie

VISIT Milwaukee welcomes new Director of Sales, Leslie Johnson

VISIT Milwaukee welcomes new Director of Sales, Leslie Johnson

 

Jan 14th, 2020 by Visit Milwaukee

Changing Leadership in Learning Environments: Teresa Wadzinski Transitions to EUA Learning Environments Studio Director

Changing Leadership in Learning Environments: Teresa Wadzinski Transitions to EUA Learning Environments Studio Director

 

Jan 14th, 2020 by Eppstein Uhen Architects

Dr. Joe Daniels named Keyes Dean of Business Administration at Marquette University

Dr. Joe Daniels named Keyes Dean of Business Administration at Marquette University

 

Jan 13th, 2020 by Marquette University

Husch Blackwell Lands Two Healthcare Groups in Wisconsin

Husch Blackwell Lands Two Healthcare Groups in Wisconsin

Major Expansion Includes 12 Attorneys in Madison

Jan 13th, 2020 by Husch Blackwell

SmithGroup Announces Leadership Changes for Wisconsin Locations

SmithGroup Announces Leadership Changes for Wisconsin Locations

SmithGroup has promoted Gregg Calpino to office director and Tom Rogers to Urban Design & Waterfront studio leader for the firm’s offices in Madison and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Jan 9th, 2020 by SmithGroup

Linda Gulrajani, Vice President of Revenue Strategy and Distribution for Marcus Hotels & Resorts, Recognized as HSMAI Top 25 for 2019

Linda Gulrajani, Vice President of Revenue Strategy and Distribution for Marcus Hotels & Resorts, Recognized as HSMAI Top 25 for 2019

 

Jan 8th, 2020 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Gabriel Yeager joins Congress for the New Urbanism (CNU) – Wisconsin Board

Gabriel Yeager joins Congress for the New Urbanism (CNU) – Wisconsin Board

 

Jan 3rd, 2020 by CNU Wisconsin

Brookfield Chamber (GBCC) Honors Judi Murphy as Volunteer of the Year

Brookfield Chamber (GBCC) Honors Judi Murphy as Volunteer of the Year

 

Jan 1st, 2020 by Murphy Associates

Categories: People

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us