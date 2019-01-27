The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Op Ed: The Sad Decline of UW-Stevens Point
Its elimination of liberal arts courses made the New York Times, hurts state’s education and democracy,
Jan 19th, 2019 by Gregory Humphrey
2. Back in the News: Death Watch at the Journal Sentinel
Yet more layoffs, Gannett cuts nationally, facing buyout bid.
Jan 25th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: American Family Plans Downtown Building
“Fairly large building” planned for Madison insurance company’s Milwaukee office.
Jan 22nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
4. House Confidential: Scott Walker’s Piece of Paradise
That would be in Milwaukee, where his new downtown condo is a “walker’s paradise.”
Jan 16th, 2019 by Michael Horne
5. Good City Brewing Opens At Fiserv Forum
Company quietly opens second location in Bucks’ entertainment block.
Jan 22nd, 2019 by Jennifer Rick
6. MKE Listing: Beautiful Brewers Hill Townhome
Features granite counters, maple cabinetry, hard wood floors and amazing city views. Plus: an oversized balcony.
Jan 24th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
7. Take a Tour of the Milwaukee Fortress
Members-only tour of the prominent Fortress after its unique restoration on Feb. 2nd.
Jan 22nd, 2019 by Gabrielle Barriere
8. Murphy’s Law: The Wealth Gap and Miller Park’s Deal
American Family’s deal for stadium naming rights shows how the rich get richer.
Jan 24th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Tallest Timber Tower Gets First Approval
City Plan Commission endorses plan for North America’s tallest mass timber building.
Jan 24th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
10. House Confidential: Bucks Player Has $1.5 Million McMansion
Ersan Ilyasova and his family have lived in Mequon 12 years, while he’s played with 7 other NBA teams.
Jan 25th, 2019 by Michael Horne
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Robert Indiana’s The American LOVE Sculpture Donated to the Milwaukee Art Museum
Through the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, an anonymous donor has gifted the popular sculpture that came to the city this past summer as part of Sculpture Milwaukee.
Jan 24th, 2019 by Milwaukee Art Museum
2. Founders 3 Awarded the Leasing Assignment for Hardware HQ
Founders 3 Real Estate Services Announcement – Hardware HQ
Jan 17th, 2019 by Founders 3
3. Marquette President Michael R. Lovell delivers fifth Presidential Address, announces new initiatives
Creation of Institute for Women’s Leadership, $250,000 President’s Challenge grant winner and varsity esports team announced
Jan 23rd, 2019 by Marquette University
4. Governor Evers Announces Appointment of Major Anthony Burrell as Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent
Raised in Milwaukee, Burrell has a law enforcement career spanning nearly 30 years.
Jan 18th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
5. Foxconn Releases 2018 Wisconsin Project Highlights Including Creation of Over 1,000 Jobs
Company will not seek year one co-investment from state, emphasizes ongoing commitment to Wisconsin
Jan 18th, 2019 by Foxconn Technology Group
6. Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 announces move to West Wisconsin Avenue
Downtown advocacy group signs 10-year lease at The Avenue
Jan 21st, 2019 by Milwaukee Downtown BID 21
7. Abele: Addressing Homelessness through Regional Cooperation
Milwaukee County, City of Milwaukee, State of Wisconsin and other partners continue collaboration to connect individuals in encampments with permanent housing
Jan 16th, 2019 by County Executive Chris Abele
8. Quarles & Brady Names Long and Zelenovskiy as Milwaukee Office Managing Partners
Kevin Long and Katya Zelenovskiy succeed Katie Perhach in this role.
Jan 16th, 2019 by Quarles & Brady LLP
9. In Support of Campus Free-Speech, Not Conservative Safe Spaces
“Free speech ought to mean free speech for everyone.”
Jan 24th, 2019 by State Rep. Jimmy Anderson
10. Gov. Scott Walker Political Operation Snagged $250,000 Check Mere Days After Meeting With Accused Russian Spy
‘Sure looks like Scott Walker’s Non-Meeting Meant Something to Somebody’
Jul 20th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJan 20th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJan 13th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJan 6th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee