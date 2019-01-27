Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jan 27th, 2019 07:00 am
Op Ed: The Sad Decline of UW-Stevens Point

Its elimination of liberal arts courses made the New York Times, hurts state’s education and democracy,

Jan 19th, 2019 by Gregory Humphrey

Back in the News: Death Watch at the Journal Sentinel

Yet more layoffs, Gannett cuts nationally, facing buyout bid.

Jan 25th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: American Family Plans Downtown Building

“Fairly large building” planned for Madison insurance company’s Milwaukee office.

Jan 22nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

House Confidential: Scott Walker’s Piece of Paradise

That would be in Milwaukee, where his new downtown condo is a “walker’s paradise.”

Jan 16th, 2019 by Michael Horne

Good City Brewing Opens At Fiserv Forum

Company quietly opens second location in Bucks’ entertainment block.

Jan 22nd, 2019 by Jennifer Rick

MKE Listing: Beautiful Brewers Hill Townhome

Features granite counters, maple cabinetry, hard wood floors and amazing city views. Plus: an oversized balcony.

Jan 24th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee

Take a Tour of the Milwaukee Fortress

Members-only tour of the prominent Fortress after its unique restoration on Feb. 2nd.

Jan 22nd, 2019 by Gabrielle Barriere

Murphy’s Law: The Wealth Gap and Miller Park’s Deal

American Family’s deal for stadium naming rights shows how the rich get richer.

Jan 24th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Tallest Timber Tower Gets First Approval

City Plan Commission endorses plan for North America’s tallest mass timber building.

Jan 24th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

House Confidential: Bucks Player Has $1.5 Million McMansion

Ersan Ilyasova and his family have lived in Mequon 12 years, while he’s played with 7 other NBA teams.

Jan 25th, 2019 by Michael Horne

Press Releases

Robert Indiana’s The American LOVE Sculpture Donated to the Milwaukee Art Museum

Through the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, an anonymous donor has gifted the popular sculpture that came to the city this past summer as part of Sculpture Milwaukee.

Jan 24th, 2019 by Milwaukee Art Museum

Founders 3 Awarded the Leasing Assignment for Hardware HQ

Founders 3 Real Estate Services Announcement – Hardware HQ

Jan 17th, 2019 by Founders 3

Marquette President Michael R. Lovell delivers fifth Presidential Address, announces new initiatives

Creation of Institute for Women’s Leadership, $250,000 President’s Challenge grant winner and varsity esports team announced

Jan 23rd, 2019 by Marquette University

Governor Evers Announces Appointment of Major Anthony Burrell as Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent

Raised in Milwaukee, Burrell has a law enforcement career spanning nearly 30 years.

Jan 18th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

Foxconn Releases 2018 Wisconsin Project Highlights Including Creation of Over 1,000 Jobs

Company will not seek year one co-investment from state, emphasizes ongoing commitment to Wisconsin

Jan 18th, 2019 by Foxconn Technology Group

Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 announces move to West Wisconsin Avenue

Downtown advocacy group signs 10-year lease at The Avenue

Jan 21st, 2019 by Milwaukee Downtown BID 21

Abele: Addressing Homelessness through Regional Cooperation

Milwaukee County, City of Milwaukee, State of Wisconsin and other partners continue collaboration to connect individuals in encampments with permanent housing

Jan 16th, 2019 by County Executive Chris Abele

Quarles & Brady Names Long and Zelenovskiy as Milwaukee Office Managing Partners

Kevin Long and Katya Zelenovskiy succeed Katie Perhach in this role.

Jan 16th, 2019 by Quarles & Brady LLP

In Support of Campus Free-Speech, Not Conservative Safe Spaces

“Free speech ought to mean free speech for everyone.”

Jan 24th, 2019 by State Rep. Jimmy Anderson

Gov. Scott Walker Political Operation Snagged $250,000 Check Mere Days After Meeting With Accused Russian Spy

‘Sure looks like Scott Walker’s Non-Meeting Meant Something to Somebody’

Jul 20th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now

