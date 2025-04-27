Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Fans spoke, and Mekong Cafe listened — after years of constant requests, the restaurant is bringing back its lunch buffet.

Featuring dozens of authentic Thai, Vietnamese, and Laotian dishes, the buffet will officially return May 2, the owners announced on social media.

Offerings will vary daily, though staples such as sticky rice, crying tiger steak, kapoon noodles, bánh canh Vietnamese noodle soup, banh xeo, mok gai, Laotian bamboo soup, and banh mi sandwiches will remain mainstays.

The reopening marks a major milestone for both the restaurant and its customers, symbolizing a long-awaited return to pre-pandemic operations after years of uncertainty and challenges.

Mother-daughter duo Banh Phongsavat and Sichanh Volp co-own Mekong Cafe, which has operated at 5930 W. North Ave. since 2008.

In 2020, the restaurant suspended in-person service amid the pandemic and converted its dining space into an Asian grocery store. Along with launching the new retail operation, the restaurant continued to prepare orders for carryout and delivery.

Mekong scaled back its grocery area and reopened part of the restaurant for sit-down dining in 2023, but held off on bringing back the buffet for an additional two years.

Starting Friday, the buffet will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

