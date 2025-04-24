New Dunkin’ Planned For Bay View

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Dunkin’ is going for a baker’s dozen in Milwaukee.

The popular coffee and doughnut chain, operates 12 locations in the city of Milwaukee, including two airport kiosks. A new addition in Bay View would push the total to 13.

Franchisee Ravi Pandya plans to open a cafe at 3259 S. Chase Ave., located within a multi-tenant retail building that also contains an AT&T store. Dunkin’ would occupy a 1,167-square-foot commercial space on the building’s south end, offering carryout and drive-through services, pending city approval.

A seasoned operator, Pandya has seven Dunkin’ locations throughout the Milwaukee area. He noted this experience in a license application, which was recently submitted to the city alongside an occupancy permit.

Founded 75 years ago in Massachusetts, Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts) now has more than 11,300 locations worldwide. Its menu includes doughnuts, doughnut holes, breakfast sandwiches, wraps, hash browns, bagels and more.

In recent years, Dunkin’ has placed a stronger emphasis on its beverage offerings, including coffee, espresso and tea. The brand’s signature frozen drinks include the Coolatta, Frozen Chocolate and Frozen Matcha Latte.

Although Dunkin’ is an international brand, for Pandya, it’s a family business. He serves as a franchisee and director of development for Pandya Management Inc., and according to the company’s website, “Ravi has been involved in Dunkin’ his entire life.”

A license application for the new Dunkin’ is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, the restaurant plans to open daily from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The new location would employ approximately 10 people and offer 22 on-site parking spaces, according to a document submitted to the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals.

The Bay View building, which includes several vacant commercial spaces between AT&T and the proposed Dunkin’, is situated on the southern edge of a shared parking lot that also contains a Piggly Wiggly-anchored shopping center and a Goodwill store, among other businesses. The Dunkin’/AT&T building was completed in 2021.

The property, excluding the outlot buildings along W. Oklahoma Avenue, is owned by PJR Properties, which also operates the Piggy Wiggly store.

A different franchisee is planning a Dunkin’ on N. 27th Street. A third franchisee opened a new Dunkin’ in October on E. Capitol Drive.

