Latin-Inspired Tavern For Walker’s Point

A new operator is set to take over the former Lost Valley Cider Co. space at 408 W. Florida St., trading apples for agave with the launch of a Latin-inspired tavern.

Tequila, mezcal, sotol and more will take center stage at Banderas, which is expected to open this summer in Walker’s Point.

The new venue, led by Caravan Hospitality Group, would occupy a 1,200-square-foot commercial space on the first floor of Brix Apartment Lofts; Lost Valley operated there for eight years until its closure last October.

Banderas plans to showcase its spirits in tropical cocktails and tasting flights, served with a pour of sour-spicy sangrita. The tomato- and citrus-based drink originated in Jalisco, where it’s traditionally sipped alternately with high-end tequilas.

Sangrita, not to be confused with the wine-based sangria, is a key ingredient in the bandera cocktail, which also includes lime juice and tequila. The three components are served in separate glasses, each representing the colors of the Mexican flag. “Banderas” is Spanish for “flags.”

In addition to agave-based spirits, the tavern plans to serve rums, whiskeys and signature cocktails from across the Americas. A small vendor stall would serve a rotating menu of Latin American and Tex-Mex foods, which could include arepas, tortas, empanadas, rice bowls and more.

Caravan Hospitality Group shared its vision to create “a strong neighborhood focus” at Banderas, offering exclusive discounts and dedicated events for nearby residents, weekly Latin Nights, themed happy hours, tastings and televised soccer matches with Spanish broadcasting.

Operating hours are not yet finalized, though the tavern aims to attract both after-work crowds and early-morning customers for weekend soccer games.

A license application for Banderas is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

Caravan Hospitality also operates SportClub, Barrel Burrito Company, Experts Only and Caravan Catering, and is an operating partner at Nomad World Pub.

