Wantable Cafe Has New Operators

Local podcast Experience Milwaukee will take over cafe and coworking space.

Tune in, coffee lovers: the team behind Experience Milwaukee, a local podcast, is set to take over operations at Wantable Cafe.

Steve Glynn, founder and co-host of Experience Milwaukee, and Jalem Getz, founder and CEO of Wantable, announced the news in a joint press release Thursday, with the transition set to take effect May 1.

Under its new leadership, Wantable Cafe, 123 E. Walker St., will continue to serve coffee and espresso while also offering a welcoming space for coworking, meetings and community, according to the release.

Meanwhile, Glynn and co-host Adam Derus said they plan to gradually refine the cafe’s overall experience, with an emphasis on attracting creators, innovators and entrepreneurs.

The deal is “a perfect fit,” according to Glynn, who discusses Milwaukee’s standout people, places and culture with Derus in their podcast. The show also touches on work culture and the region’s growing technology sector.

“The Wantable Cafe is a place where people gather not just for coffee, but for conversation, ideas and inspiration,” Glynn said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring a fresh perspective and build on this momentum alongside our community.”

Getz also shared his support for the partnership, praising Experience Milwaukee for its “strong ties to the city and genuine passion for community.”

“Partnering with Experience Milwaukee is an exciting way for us to broaden our impact and reaffirm our commitment to Milwaukee’s entrepreneurial spirit,” he said in a statement. “We’re not just investing in a business, we’re investing in people, in community, and in purpose.”

The cafe opened in 2021 as an extension of Wantable, a personal styling company headquartered in the same building. What began as an amenity for employees — providing complimentary food, coffee and tea — has since expanded to welcome the general public for paid business.

Located in the Harbor View neighborhood, Wantable Cafe offers an extensive selection of coffee, espresso and tea, along with breakfast, lunch and assorted bakery. The 5,000-square-foot cafe also features laptop-friendly work stations and private meeting pods.

Wantable Cafe is currently open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

