Goodkind Hosts ‘Korea De Rez’ Pop-Up

Traditional Korean and Ojibwe cuisines are shaped by distinct histories, ingredients and techniques, yet they share key commonalities, particularly in their use of fermentation and preservation.

An upcoming pop-up brings both to the table, blending the unique flavors of each culture for a one-of-a-kind dining experience. Chefs Jenny Lee, owner of Kiuda MKE, and Bryce Stevenson, founder of Mijim, will present Korea de Rez Vol. 2 at Goodkind on May 15.

The multi-course menu features Korean staples like bibimbap and ssam—the latter being more of a technique than a dish, referring to the practice of wrapping meat and vegetables in leafy greens as a bite-sized morsel—with Ojibwe influences such as marinated venison, maple syrup and wild rice.

“Ojibwe and Korean foodways share a strong connection to rice, fermentation, and seasonal preservation,” Stevenson said in a statement. “This dinner is a way to showcase our shared values, and also celebrate where our cultures and ingredients diverge.”

Additional highlights include grilled walleye ssam with smoked kelp, spruce tip and leek geotjeori (fresh kimchi), and Gyeongdan rice cakes with Korean heart berry (strawberry) sorbet, medicine tea and ember-roasted squash.

Elena Terry, founder and executive chef at Wild Bearies, will contribute an amuse bouche for the meal, while Goodkind’s Katie Rose takes the lead on beverage pairings. The dinner menu is naturally gluten-free and dairy-free, and non-alcoholic beverages are available by request. Additional dietary adjustments are limited.

Next month’s event will be the second collaboration between Lee and Stevenson, who hosted a dinner together last August at Mijim, located on Madeline Island. The upcoming pop-up will be more accessible to Milwaukee diners, taking place at 2457 S. Wentworth Ave., in Bay View.

“Bryce and I had so much fun doing the first dinner, we knew we had to do it again,” Lee said in a statement. “We’re opening our treasure chests of ingredients and finding new ways for our food to speak to each other.”

Tickets for the $175 dinner sold out within hours of the pop-up’s announcement on Monday. However, several spots are still available at the bar. Those interested can sign up to receive notifications of openings.

